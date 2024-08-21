Housebuilder reveals plans to regenerate unused land in Milton Keynes

Top 10 UK housebuilder, Keepmoat, has committed to regenerating nearly seven acres of unused land in Milton Keynes to build 115 new homes – 50 of which will be built to the anticipated Future Homes Standard.

With a planned total build budget of £21.5million, the project is due to be completed in March 2026, and will provide a range of high-quality, multi-tenure homes to add to the thriving community already in the area.

The housebuilder will also create multiple types of housing for residents at the site to be named Haworth Place, including much-needed affordable housing stock through a local housing association. The development is located on the edge of Milton Keynes and is close to a variety of amenities such as shops, parks and transport links.

The Future Homes Standard legislation update, which is due in 2025, requires all new homes to reduce 75 percent of the carbon emissions and is set out to replace traditional Building Regulations for new dwellings.

Keepmoat has invested in new research and development to create an advanced delivery programme of new builds called ‘Echo’ homes, equipped with air source heat pumps, solar PV panels, increased levels of insulation and EV charging points to reduce carbon emissions from the homes.

These new technologies will be rolled out across key selected developments in the house builders’ portfolio to begin the advanced delivery project, including within 50 homes at the development in Milton Keynes.

Ian McFaul, Interim Regional Managing Director at Keepmoat, South Midlands, said: “We’re thrilled to be regenerating this underdeveloped piece of land in Milton Keynes to deliver 115 high-quality, multi-tenure homes for the local area, including much-needed affordable housing options. The project is also creating a raft of new local jobs, training and apprenticeship opportunities, further boosting the local economy and the industry’s future workforce.

“As the project continues into the next phase, it’s extremely rewarding to see the excitement about the plans to deliver these homes in this fantastic new town. We’re also proud to be delivering homes featuring anticipated Future Homes Standard technology ahead of the Government-enforced delivery model set to come in next year – a further step in our mission to create sustainable communities for the future.”

Keepmoat is a top 10 UK partnership homebuilder with a track-record of delivering quality new homes across the UK at prices people can afford.

To find out more about Keepmoat, please visit: www.keepmoat.com

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals