Imperial War Museums Extends Hard Services Contract with OCS

Imperial War Museums (IWM) has renewed its hard services contract with OCS for an additional five years, with the potential for a further four-year extension, split into two separate two-year periods.

This renewal follows an initial four-year contract that encompassed a wide range of hard services, including fabric and grounds maintenance, mechanical and engineering work, and both reactive and planned preventative maintenance. These services cover all five of IWM’s branches: IWM London, Lambeth (including Parkside), Churchill War Rooms, Westminster (CWR), HMS Belfast (moored in the Pool of London), IWM Duxford (Cambridgeshire), and IWM North (Trafford, Manchester).

The decision to extend the contract reflects the high level of expertise and consistent performance demonstrated by the OCS team, who have successfully met 95 per cent of their targets. Additionally, the partnership has been supported by a cost-effective pricing model.

As part of the contract extension, OCS and IWM are also considering expanding the scope of services to cover a 20 per cent increase in assets. To meet these additional requirements, OCS plans to recruit locally at each site and increase the number of apprentices to bolster their teams. The contract will also see the introduction of a social value practitioner, who will lead career outreach initiatives and collaborate with local schools in Lambeth.

Peter Wardle, OCS Account Manager, stated: “We are extremely proud of the relationship we have developed with IWM over the years. This extension is a testament to the success of our service delivery. We look forward to continuing our work with IWM over the next five years, ensuring that we play our part in preserving an important aspect of British heritage.”