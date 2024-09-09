New CPD ‘The Best of All Possible Worlds’ – written by an architect for architects

Reynaers Aluminium UK, a leading supplier of sustainable architectural aluminium systems, has unveiled a new RIBA-approved Continuing Professional Development (CPD) seminar focused on curtain walling systems.
This comprehensive program, titled “The Best of All Possible Worlds – How Curtain Walling can help meet the needs and demands of architecture and construction in the 21st Century,” offers architects an in-depth understanding of using curtain walling to meet modern design objectives.
The CPD was crafted by an architect for architects, the architect being Paul Iddon, Vice President of the Manchester Society of Architects.
This new seminar provides an overview of the evolution of curtain walling in response to the changing needs of the architecture and construction sectors. It covers essential regulatory frameworks across approved documents, referencing the Building Safety Act (BSA) and Construction Design & Management (CDM) regulations.
With a comprehensive exploration of curtain walling systems, participants will gain a thorough grounding in its co-development with construction technology. The seminar provides a broad understanding of relevant systems, delving into their usefulness in meeting various design criteria, and elucidating key considerations for architects and specifiers.
Practical applications are illustrated by case studies that showcase diverse uses and exemplary contextual designs. While valuable insights are offered into the relevance of curtain walling in meeting sustainability and circular economy goals.
Richard Jekiel, National Consult Manager at Reynaers Aluminium UK, commented: “At Reynaers, we are committed to supporting architects in realising their visions. This new CPD exemplifies our dedication to providing not just premium quality, versatile systems, but also the knowledge and technical expertise necessary for successful specification and sustainable design.
“By offering in-depth insights into curtain walling systems, we aim to empower architects to make informed decisions that balance aesthetics, functionality, and environmental responsibility.”
The seminar is designed to equip architects with a thorough understanding of curtain walling systems’ potential to expand their creative horizons and improve their technical capabilities. This latest seminar complements Reynaers’ existing portfolio of RIBA-approved seminars, which cover topics such as specifying aluminium sliding doors, acoustic glazing solutions, and sustainable aluminium systems.
The launch of this CPD underscores Reynaers’ position as an industry leader in architectural aluminium systems and reinforces its dedication to supporting the professional growth of architects and specifiers. By providing high-quality, relevant educational content, Reynaers continues to bridge the gap between innovative product solutions and the evolving needs of the construction industry. Architects and other industry professionals interested in participating in this new CPD seminar or exploring Reynaers’ other educational offerings can contact the company directly to schedule a session.
With options for face-to-face, virtual, or on-site delivery at Reynaers’ Knowledge Centre in Birmingham, the company ensures flexibility and accessibility for all participants. As the construction industry continues to evolve, Reynaers Aluminium UK remains at the forefront, equipping professionals with the knowledge and tools needed to create sustainable, innovative, and visually striking architectural solutions.
Reynaers will present its ‘Best of All Possible Worlds’ CPD via webinar this October and November. For in person sessions, onsite or at Reynaers’ UK headquarters in Birmingham, enquire online or contact the Reynaers Consult Team. Find out more online.
