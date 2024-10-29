Housebuilder Story Homes beats national companies to win four UK Property Awards

Housing developer Story Homes is delighted to announce that it has been recognised by the prestigious UK Property Awards, beating strong competition from national companies to win the five-star award for the ‘Best Developer Website in the UK’ for the third year running.

The builder also collected the national award for ‘Best Residential Interior for a Show Home’ for its Fulshaw Manor development in Wilmslow, triumphing over show homes from other housebuilders across the country.

The Carlisle-headquartered business also collected a further two regional 5-star accolades for its Fulshaw Manor development, with the scheme receiving the awards for the ‘Best Residential Interior for a Show Home’ in Cheshire, as well as the accolade for ‘Best Residential Development’ in Cheshire.

Story Homes was presented with the four awards at a ceremony on 25 October at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London. As winners of four 5-star awards, the builder will be entered into the European Property Awards, which determine Europe’s finest property companies.

Now in its 31st year, the UK Property Awards are the most demanding and rigorous in the property sector. The awards are judged by an independent panel of over 80 industry experts, focussing on design, quality, service, innovation, originality and commitment to sustainability.

Colin Wood, CEO at Story Homes, said: “We are so proud to be recognised once again at the UK Property Awards, which is a very prestigious accolade within the housebuilding industry. To walk away with three 5-star awards for our Fulshaw Manor development, plus a further 5-star award for our website for the third year running, was a fantastic achievement and demonstrates our commitment to quality and design.

“We are passionate about investing in our website to showcase our unique product offering and provide the most seamless and user-friendly experience for our customers, and we are therefore delighted to be acknowledged by the industry for leading the way in digital innovation.”

Fulshaw Manor is a beautiful development of high quality homes located in the aspirational area of Wilmslow in Cheshire. This exclusive development offers Story Homes’ ‘Signature Collection’ of one to five-bedroom homes, carefully designed throughout, with a high specification included.

Since its official launch in February this year, the development has been extremely popular with customers and Story Homes continues to receive overwhelmingly positive feedback from buyers who are delighted with the quality of their home and level of service received.

For more information, please visit www.storyhomes.co.uk.

