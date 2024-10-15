Bicester Motion appoints Kier to build YASA’s new HQ at The Ranges

Bicester Motion, the 444-acre future mobility estate in Bicester, Oxfordshire has appointed Kier as its construction partner to deliver YASA’s new UK HQ at The Ranges, its new name for its innovation quarter.

Kier has been appointed to construct Bicester Motion’s next phase of development to create YASA’s new HQ, a substantial bespoke development that will total 90,000 sq ft (8,361 sq m). The Ranges’ remaining four buildings will be part of phase 2 which together has a construction value of £60 million.

Practical completion is targeted for summer 2025.

Daniel Geoghegan, chief executive, Bicester Motion said: “I offer my congratulations to Kier in securing The Range’s phase 1 contract. We look forward to boosting construction jobs and the wider local supply chain in delivering this important project.”

Andy Bolas, regional director, Kier Construction Western & Wales, said: “We are delighted to be marking the start on work at The Ranges – it’s an incredibly exciting project to be delivering. We are establishing a real expertise and experience for delivering projects in the science and technology sector – particularly in Oxfordshire region – and we look forward to continuing to build upon that here.”

Adalta Real and Bidwells are the commercial leasing agents.

Acting on Bicester Motion’s behalf are: 3DReid, Edgars, IKS Consulting, Stantec, Macgregor Smith, Nicholsons, and Motion Consultants.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals