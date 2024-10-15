Timelapse shows construction progress on £40m Nebula development

Timelapse footage released yesterday shows the construction progress on Nebula, the £40m research and development (R&D) scheme at 190–192 Park Drive, Milton Park.

With construction due to finalise in Q1 2025 and with finishing touches on external cladding and internal fitouts now underway, the development will offer circa 80,000 sq ft of R&D workspace for startups and companies across science, technology or advanced engineering industries.

Featuring sustainably sourced glue-laminated timber (glulam) beams in lieu of steel, the timelapse shows the scale of Nebula’s structural frames. With Nebula targeting a BREEAM Excellent rating, the installation has helped to significantly reduce the project’s embodied carbon.

With construction delivered by Barnwood, the new development of seven properties across three buildings provides high-tech research and development (R&D) workspace with offices, ranging from 6,000sq ft up to a single building of 30,000sq ft.

The 8m internal height and 5m openings for large-scale laboratory or plant equipment provide space to grow for a diverse range of companies, including those working in the UK’s space industry.

The plans for Nebula were delivered under Milton Park’s Local Development Order (LDO), which, through a partnership with the Vale of White Horse District Council, simplifies the planning process to just 10 days.

Occupiers will also benefit from MEPC Milton Park’s £7m investment into its own electrical infrastructure, which provides enhanced power supply for R&D uses and future developments.

Tom Booker Commercial Manager at MEPC Milton Park, said: “With Nebula nearing completion, there has been strong demand and we will shortly be announcing the first letting to a well known international brand.



“We’re also in discussions with existing Milton Park occupiers looking to expand operations. Not only are they attracted to Nebula’s flexible space, sustainable features and high-quality materials, but also the wider benefits of being based at the Park.”

Working alongside Milton Park and Barnwood Limited as part of the project team are SRA Architects, ASA Landscape Architects, Ridge & Partners LLP (BREEAM, cost management, M&E, principal design, project management), Stantec(civil and structural engineering), William Downie Associates (utilities), Cundall (carbon consultant), CBRE (letting agent) and ProVision (planning).

For more information or to enquire about Nebula, please visit: https://www.miltonpark.co.uk/availability/nebula-190-192-park-drive

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals