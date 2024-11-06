Plans Submitted for Penicuik High School Redevelopment

Architect Holmes Miller has submitted plans for the refurbishment of a listed 1930s building in Midlothian

The proposed learning environment will provide inclusive education facilities for 900+ pupils

Plans include doubling support space for ASN pupils

Architecture firm Holmes Miller has submitted a planning application to Midlothian Council for the redevelopment of Penicuik High School.

Holmes Miller’s plans include the re-use and retrofit of the original 1930s school building, the infilling of existing external courtyard spaces and a new three storey extension to the north of the site. The ‘heart’ of the school will be centred around the original assembly hall and courtyard spaces, creating a hub for indoor sport, dining and social interaction, and a unified core between old and new.

The proposed plans for the school include core accommodation to facilitate teaching, sports, dining, catering, pupil breakout and community use. The building will accommodate more than 900 pupils, including up to 24 with Additional Support Needs (ASN), which is more than double the number of ASN places currently available.

Access will be improved across the site, with the introduction of a new accessible entrance to the north, fully accessible floor plates with improved lift and WC provision, clear circulation routes, and an inclusive wayfinding and interior design strategy.

As well as improvements to the building, the application sets out how active travel will be encouraged using bike and pedestrian paths, along with adequate bike parking. There will be significant enhancement to the site’s biodiversity and greenery, as well as the introduction of new outdoor learning settings and a hard landscaped entrance plaza.

The retrofit works to the original school building are designed to improve energy efficiency, reduce whole life carbon and provide a more comfortable learning setting. Retrofit measures include new triple glazed windows, the insulating of existing walls, floors and roof spaces, and implementing low energy services, including high-efficiency MVHR (Mechanical Ventilation Heat Recovery) units in classrooms.

If approved, the project will be part funded by the Scottish Futures Trust LEIP (Learning Estates Investment Programme) and will meet its metrics required for operational energy, digital, and space standards.

Joanne Hemmings, associate at Holmes Miller, said: “Our plans illustrate how a historic building at the heart of a community can be sensitively modernised, retrofitted and made more accessible for its pupils, staff, and the wider community to enjoy.

“Our proposals aim to optimise the site with new and improved playground, green space and outdoor learning environments. The internal upgrades will provide a comfortable and inspiring setting for pupils to learn and grow in. We look forward to Midlothian Council’s consideration of our application.”

