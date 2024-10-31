Revitalising Fleet Street: Dominus and Cheyne Capital Secure Landmark Student Redevelopment

Dominus and Cheyne Capital have successfully obtained planning permission to transform 65 Fleet Street, London, into a dynamic mixed-use space primarily focused on student accommodation. The redevelopment will breathe new life into the former offices of the law firm Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer, celebrating Fleet Street’s rich historical legacy while catering to contemporary needs.

This project exemplifies Dominus’ expertise in student accommodation and reflects the strategic partnership with Cheyne Capital. Together, they aim to create a hub that aligns with the City of London’s “Destination City” initiative by preserving and enhancing Fleet Street’s architectural character. Key historical features, including the Grade II-listed Whitefriars Crypt, will be carefully restored and opened for public access, connecting visitors to the area’s rich past. The cherished Tipperary Pub will also be thoughtfully renovated and reopened, maintaining its historical and cultural significance for the community.

The redevelopment brings exciting new additions to Fleet Street, including “Tattle at The Tipperary,” a contemporary independent coffee shop designed as a welcoming spot for students, residents, and visitors. A florist shop will add a vibrant touch to Fleet Street, enhancing the area’s appeal.

In line with its commitment to sustainability, the project targets a BREEAM ‘Excellent’ certification, showcasing high environmental standards. Dominus and Cheyne Capital plan to reuse significant portions of the existing structure to minimise waste, while an energy-efficient building envelope will optimise natural heating and cooling, reducing energy usage. The redevelopment will be entirely car-free, with extensive cycle storage promoting sustainable commuting options for residents.

Marking their first major collaboration in Fleet Street, this project builds on Dominus and Cheyne Capital’s momentum, following two key financing transactions in 2023 worth £400 million for student accommodation projects in central London. The redevelopment at 65 Fleet Street underscores their shared commitment to fostering sustainable, lively communities in the heart of the capital.

