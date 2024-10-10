Exchange Quay Manchester launches fully fitted new Plug and Play suites

New Plug and Play suites across 3 floors completed following refurb programme and fit out

Manchester’s Exchange Quay flagship office campus has completed the refurbishment programme and fit out of a series of new Plug and Play suites to meet the growing demand for more design-led, ready to occupy office space.

Fast becoming a mainstream solution, driven by an expanding flex market and an established alternative to traditional leasing, Exchange Quay is adapting to the trend to deliver the new Fully Fitted suites across 3 floors in Building 8 thanks to continued investment in the campus offer.

Each fitted out Plug and Play office suite offers 40 desks on the 1st, 2nd and 5th floors comprising 4,146 sq ft each floor and complements the campus’s flex accommodation provision at Serendipity Labs alongside its traditional offices of up to 20,000 sq ft. The new Plug and Play suites range from 1,000 sq ft upwards.

Building 8 is already home to Capsil Ltd, one of the UK’s leading intensive driving tuition specialists who offer flexible driving courses via its PassMeFast brand. The company relocated its 80-strong team to Exchange Quay in June this year.

The launch of the new Plug & Play suites forms part of the wider programme of works at Exchange Quay, which resulted in the decarbonisation of 130,000 sq ft of office space in Building 8 to upgrade it from EPC D to EPC B.

As a result, Exchange Quay can now offer occupiers all options with additional lease terms, flex space and fully furnished accommodation from a two-person office upwards.

Les Lang, Director, Till AM said:

“In a continually evolving and challenging business landscape, finding the right office space can be game changing whether you’re a start up enterprise looking for ready-to-go accommodation, or a growing small or large organisation moving into your next phase.

“Plug and Play in particular has seen a significant shift, with fully equipped workspace solutions offering businesses of all shapes and sizes the flexibility and convenience they need and want. We are delighted to be able to now offer our new Plug and Play suites at Exchange Quay, giving occupiers all options from flex space and fully furnished, walk in ready accommodation.”

Exchange Quay’s appointed letting agents are Colliers and Canning O’Neill.

