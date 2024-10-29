New Data Centre Plans to Position Blackpool at the Heart of UK Tech Innovation

Exciting new details have emerged for Project Edison, a high-tech data centre proposed by Elite UK REIT, which aims to transform a 39-acre site near the Department for Work and Pensions’ (DWP) Peel Park campus in Blackpool. With plans submitted to Fylde Council earlier this month, the project includes the construction of two data centre buildings and a 400-space multi-storey car park, paving the way for cutting-edge infrastructure that could redefine Blackpool’s role in the digital economy.

The ambitious plans detail two 20-metre-tall data centre buildings covering a combined 157,000 square feet, which will house “multiple data halls accommodating approximately 600 racks” of server infrastructure each. These facilities will replace an existing surface-level car park at the site, creating a need for new parking solutions for DWP staff. To address this, Elite UK REIT has proposed a multi-storey car park that would support the data centre and DWP employees, though demand is expected to drop as around 1,000 DWP staff are scheduled to relocate to Blackpool’s town centre next year.

Elite UK REIT selected this location for its prime connection to the North Atlantic Loop, a high-speed subsea fibre optic cable linking the USA, UK, and Ireland. This connectivity promises fast and reliable internet speeds, boosting Blackpool’s appeal to data-centre operators and tech firms.

The project is expected to make a significant contribution to Silicon Sands, a 40-acre tech cluster planned within the Blackpool Airport Enterprise Zone, designed to attract data-driven industries to the Fylde Coast. According to consultancy Cassidy + Ashton, Project Edison “will position the Fylde Coast at the cutting edge of AI development, supporting the economic ambitions of the Blackpool Enterprise Zone.”

To find out more, search reference number 24/0516 on Fylde Council’s planning portal. The project team includes Cassidy + Ashton, KeySource, TTSP, Murphy Geospatial, SLR, GEA, and Bowland Ecology, all working to bring this landmark development to life.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals