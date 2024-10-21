Renowned contractor Miller Knight leads first building safety forum at Villa Park

MULTI-DISCIPLINE principal contractor, Miller Knight, is set to host its first annual Building Safety Forum on 6 November at the iconic Villa Park, home to Aston Villa football club.

The event will centre on some of the major challenges the construction and property management sector are facing, predominantly in light of the country’s legislative changes surrounding building safety and fire regulations.

Bringing together industry leaders, the Building Safety Forum will serve as a platform to explore key regulatory updates, initiate conversations, and encourage collaboration, while aiming to create the future of a safer and more accountable built environment.

With speakers from BB7, TFT, Quelfire, Blackhurst Budd, the Fire Protection Association (FPA) and Miller Knight’s team of experts themselves, attendees will gain insights into the changing regulatory landscape and the robust fire protection safeguarding solutions needed for the future.

The event comes in the wake of the 2017 Grenfell disaster, which has been a catalyst for a stringent focus on building safety and compliance. The Building Safety Forum aims to ensure that the industry continues to use past failures as grounds to improve building practices that adhere to the highest safety standards.

Wayne Woodland, business development director at Miller Knight, said: “We have all witnessed the devasting consequences of non-compliance. To ensure tragic events of the past are never repeated, we must take responsibility and unite the industry around a shared goal of safeguarding health and safety.

“With the Building Safety Forum, we aim to move the conversation from talk to action. The event provides the much-needed opportunity for collaboration between key industry professionals, combining our expertise to create a safer, more compliant and sustainable future.”

As a leading name in remedial fire protection and refurbishment, Miller Knight is known for delivering high-quality passive fire protection services across the UK. The company specialises in fire stopping, fire doors, and compartmentation services, ensuring that buildings not only meet current safety standards but are also future proofed against changes in regulations.

The Building Safety Forum aligns with Miller Knight’s long-term commitment to advancing safety and compliance. By facilitating dialogue and sharing expert knowledge and experiences, the event will help to generate an industry wide conversation as a new regime of regulation continues to work its way into the process of remediation and refurbishment projects.

For more information and to register for the event, contact: enquiries@miller-knight.com

