£56M Treasury Greenlight for Major Brownfield Regeneration at Liverpool Waters

HM Treasury has approved a £56 million investment from Homes England to jumpstart the regeneration of a vast brownfield site in Liverpool Waters, bringing new life to the city’s historic northern docklands. The funding will support extensive infrastructure developments in the Central Docks neighbourhood, preparing the area to accommodate approximately 2,350 new homes and a public park in line with the government’s plan to build 1.5 million homes across the UK over the next five years.

Owned by Peel Waters, the Liverpool Waters project spans over 60 hectares along the River Mersey, with Central Docks set to attract over £550 million in private investment. Already under way across the Liverpool Waters district are major projects, including the new Everton Stadium, the Mersey Heat energy network, and the Isle of Man’s £70 million ferry terminal, which was completed in June.

The newly approved scheme, covering 10.5 hectares, is expected to be a landmark development for Liverpool’s waterfront. It will introduce essential utilities, new roads, cycle lanes, and pedestrian pathways, creating seamless connections between the city centre, Princes Dock, Central Docks, and the Everton stadium at Bramley Moore Dock. Central to this transformation will be a 2.1-hectare public green space, ‘Central Park’, which will blend coastal and woodland landscapes with play spaces and recreational amenities.

Liverpool City Council Leader, Councillor Liam Robinson, expressed his enthusiasm, noting the scheme’s potential to transform disused dockland into a vibrant neighbourhood that will set a high standard for modern, sustainable development across the country.

Development Director of Liverpool Waters, Chris Capes, commended the collaborative effort behind the project, emphasising that the infrastructure investment from Homes England will leverage further private funding, paving the way for a new, inclusive community that balances residential, commercial, and public spaces.

Scheduled to commence in the spring, initial site preparation and design work will begin immediately, with the broader vision of turning Liverpool’s docklands into a thriving, community-oriented destination for years to come.

