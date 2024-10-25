The Townsend Reaches New Heights: Topping Out Ceremony Marks Milestone in Birmingham’s Luxury Living

BIRMINGHAM. The skyline of Birmingham’s Central Business District welcomed a new landmark today as developers celebrated the topping out ceremony of The Townsend, a highly anticipated luxury residential development on Church Street. This event marks a significant milestone in the project’s progress, bringing the city one step closer to a new standard in urban living.

The Townsend, developed by the visionary Midleton team, offers an exclusive collection of exquisite one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in one of Birmingham’s most sought-after locations. Situated just off Colmore Row, residents will find themselves at the heart of the city’s vibrant business and cultural scene.

The development’s prime location on Church Street places future residents in esteemed company, with neighbouring occupiers including The Grand Hotel, Hotel Du Vin, Gaucho, Fazenda, and Isaac’s. This enviable address promises to deliver an unparalleled city centre living experience.

In anticipation of the project’s completion, Midleton is pleased to announce the appointment of Knight Frank as the exclusive selling agent for The Townsend. Sales are expected to launch in the coming weeks, offering buyers a chance to secure their place in this exceptional development.

