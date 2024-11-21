FIS relaunch integrated management standard to support organisational capability

The Finishes and Interiors Sector (FIS) has relaunched its Integrated Management Standard (IMS) as part of a comprehensive new Organisational Capability Toolkit, to help businesses in the construction industry streamline their operations, enhance their organisational capability, and comply with the latest Building Regulations.
Recent updates to the Building Regulations now require businesses to demonstrate their organisational capability, ensuring that all team members are competent and supported by effective process controls. While managing foreseeable risks has always been a legal obligation, this heightened focus from clients and Building Control officers now demands clearer evidence that companies’ processes meet required standards.
The FIS Integrated Management Standard (IMS), now part of a newly developed Organisational Capability Toolkit, will help companies implement tried and proven methods of streamlining their company for the benefit of their business and its stakeholders. It will help to link and contextualise the wealth of information that FIS members have available to support compliant business management and how they can use their membership to support claims of organisational capability.
This IMS sits as a central resource to help align and control resources. It provides a framework for implementing risk management systems (supported by the FIS Product, Process, People Quality Framework) that will help organisations to meet statutory and legislative requirements.
On relaunching the standard at the FIS Conference and AGM in November, FIS CEO Iain McIlwee said: “This standard was developed originally to support the FIS vetting process, but really comes into its own in this new environment. It is clear in our work with members that many construction firms have great processes in place, but there can be a real disjoin between these processes.
“Across the sector we see design, procurement, contracts and legal, and construction processes that should complement and support each other. However, procedures often clash, cause confusion and conflict and ultimately undermine delivery. This toolkit is a great opportunity to start to look collectively at how we cannot just hit the baseline of compliance, but help to raise standards, promote professional businesses and support the ‘Responsible No’”.
|The new FIS Organisational Capability Toolkit is available here https://www.thefis.org/knowledge-hub/product-process-people/ .
|For further information or for any questions please contact the FIS at info@thefis.org or call 0121-707-0077.
