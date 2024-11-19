MMD invests in workplace transformation with OP

OP has been appointed to deliver a revolutionary workplace transformation for MMD, a global leader in material processing solutions for the mining, quarrying and recycling industries.

The project will create a vibrant two-storey extension to MMD’s central office building in Derbyshire. It is designed to foster collaboration, celebrate the company’s rich mining heritage, and embrace sustainable technologies.

At the heart of the development is a ground-floor dining facility featuring a commercial-grade kitchen and servery, complemented by modern shower facilities and a dedicated gym area. The first floor will house a flexible games and training space, complete with a boardroom buffet room and an expansive roof terrace.

The office design seamlessly blends historical elements with contemporary functionality, incorporating repurposed materials including recut and repolished granite table tops from the existing building. Heritage features such as traditional panelling and brass lighting pay homage to MMD’s 1970s coal mining origins while creating a modern interpretation of a classic British social atmosphere.

The interior scheme features durable, wipeable surfaces throughout to accommodate both office and warehouse staff, creating an inclusive environment that encourages interaction between all departments. The new extension provides dedicated spaces for movement and collaboration, encouraging employees to step away from their desks and engage with colleagues in a more social setting.

Gary Tailby, Joint Managing Director of OP, said: “We’re delighted to partner with MMD on this transformative project that perfectly balances heritage with innovation. The design not only creates essential amenity spaces but facilitates a cultural shift towards more collaborative ways of working. By incorporating sustainable technologies and celebrating MMD’s industrial heritage, we’re creating a workplace that will serve their team well into the future.”

Graham Griffiths at MMD said: “This development represents a significant step in MMD’s evolution, creating spaces where our teams can come together, collaborate and relax. OP’s understanding of our heritage and vision for the future has resulted in a design that will transform how we work and interact as a company.”

The fast-track project is scheduled for completion in December 2024, and the new dining facility will host the company’s Christmas celebrations.

For more information, please visit https://officeprinciples.com/

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals