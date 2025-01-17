IPA Major Projects Portfolio rises to £834bn – reaction

The 2023-24 IPA report highlights the Government Major Projects Portfolio’s (GMPP) £834 billion total cost, emphasising the importance of effective project management to avoid taxpayer losses and deliver benefits to UK communities

The percentage of Senior Responsible Officers completing or undertaking Major Projects Leadership Academy (MPLA) training rose from 66% to 76% in the past year – a positive development for project delivery

Skills gaps and rising costs pose significant risks to project success, necessitating greater investment in training, professionalisation, and capability building

APM supports the merger of the IPA and National Infrastructure Commission into the new National Infrastructure and Service Transformation Authority (NISTA) but stresses the need for continued focus on project leadership and competence

Good project management is essential to ensuring government projects are delivered on time, on budget, and at the required quality, unlocking both monetised and social value for the UK

The Infrastructure and Projects Authority (IPA) Annual Report on Major Projects 2023-24, published today, shows the Government Major Projects Portfolio (GMPP) comprises 227 projects with a total whole life cost of £834 billion, up from £805bn in the previous annual report. GMPP projects aim to provide innovative and meaningful benefits to the UK. The report shows that the portfolio contains £719bn of monetised benefits, but does not include those benefits that cannot be expressed in commercial terms, particularly around social value.

Commenting on the report, APM’s Head of Policy and Public Affairs, Andrew Baldwin, said: “The sheer scale of these figures shows the value of the project profession and good project management. Failure to manage these projects effectively will not only cost UK taxpayers a huge amount, but will delay or prevent countless benefits from being delivered to communities around the country.

“The civil service must be equipped with the skills, competences and capability it needs to deliver these projects on time, on budget and to the right level of quality. It is therefore reassuring to see that the report states the number of Senior Responsible Officers undertaking or having already completed Major Projects Leadership Academy (MPLA) has increased from 66% to 76% in the last year. The IPA is doing good work. As the chartered membership organisation for the project profession, APM wants to see that continue as the IPA and National Infrastructure Commission prepare to merge into the government’s new National Infrastructure and Service Transformation Authority (NISTA).

“Challenges such as skills gaps and rising costs bring uncertainty and risk to government plans. Projects are much more likely to succeed when the government invests properly in those responsible for delivering them. We therefore urge the government to continue to bridge skills gaps and increase its project capability through training, professionalisation and by ensuring that project leaders have the competences they need.”

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals