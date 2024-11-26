Take politics out of planning: calls for planning reform from leading industry voices

BUILT environment professionals have led the calls for depoliticising the planning system during a roundtable hosted by SLR Consulting.

The event, held in Birmingham, saw attendees from disciplines across the sector, discuss reforms to the planning system, and the need for clear process and policy to ensure that sustainable development is at the forefront of every local authority.

Attendees included representatives from the housebuilding, ecology, logistics and minerals sectors, as well as representation from the Home Builders Federation.

This first in a planned series of quarterly discussions focused on the challenges and opportunities presented by the evolving planning landscape.

Elle Cass, head of strategic built environment growth and instigator of the roundtable said: “With development now a top priority following recent governmental changes, we wanted to bring together leading industry voices for a discussion that covered topics such as land release, the classification of ‘grey belt’ sites, and how these differ from the protected greenbelt.

“While the consensus is largely positive, there remains significant work to be done, particularly in understanding deliverability challenges related to Biodiversity Net Gain, nutrient neutrality, and addressing the skills shortage in the labour market.”

Sam Stafford, planning director at the Home Builders Federation added: “1.5 million new homes within the parliamentary term is a bold and ambitious target, but the government is taking steps in not only reversing the 2023 NPPF changes, but making changes too to the standard method and the way greenbelt is looked at is bending national policy towards meeting it.

“The challenge will be matching that ambition locally and then dealing with development management challenges such that the hoped for uptick in planning applications can be processed quickly and efficiently.”

The landscape is challenging on many levels, however, the initial assessments that have to be carried out to assess a sites viability are still required. Environmental management, permitting and compliance technical director at SLR Consulting, Chris Berryman, added: “Sustainable development requires early engagement with planning considerations, such as securing permits, conducting thorough assessments, and incorporating long-term masterplanning strategies.

“Specific attention must be given to issues such as suspected land contamination, the risk posed by mineral sites, and the achievement of sustainability objectives. Earlier engagement must take place between developers and local authorities to optimise the speed of getting planning applications through to committee.”

Though more will be revealed in the upcoming National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF) which is due to be released before the end of the year, Tamsin Almeida, senior planning manager at Hayfield Homes said: “More needs to be done to promote and deliver amenity-rich environments which genuinely cater for people’s needs – this includes offering a mix of houses and tenure types, supporting infrastructure, biodiverse rich environments that stimulate people’s well-being, and placemaking that puts legacy at the centre of developments for future generations to enjoy.”

Richard Hickman, senior planning director at Indurent, specialising in logistics, added; “While addressing the housing shortfall is essential under the newly elected government, we must remember the wider type of development that is needed to make local communities a success – this includes providing employment land, which in turn provides work opportunities – something that can easily be overlooked when headlines call for more housing, but not employment.”

Elle Cass concluded: “We are being heard. More progress has been made now than in the past 14 years, however, these expected changes will need to see overhaul to the current structures and systems that have previously let people down, adding to a housing crisis and in turn not supporting development for all. Now is the time to remove politics from planning to get Britain building.”

The roundtable was hosted by Tom Snee of Cartwright Communications, and was attended by Elle Cass, Jonathan Salter, Andrea Wilcockson, Chris Berryman, Mike Reeve, Daniel Watson, Tim Colles, Nick Billington (all SLR Consulting), alongside Samuel Stafford (Home Builders Federation), Ellie Liggins-Hughes (St. Modwen Homes), Tamsin Almeida (Hayfield Homes), Richard Hickman (Indurent), Simon Wingate (Lovell Partnerships), Kirsten Cunningham (Aggregate Industries UK), and Nigel Simkin (Highgate Land and Development).

