RED Construction Group appointed for second phase of the Sheppard Trust’s £21.8m Surrey residential care development

RED Construction Group, the specialist main contractor, has announced the appointment of its London division on the second phase of The Sheppard Trust’s redevelopment of the former Royal Cambridge Home site, an independent living facility located in East Molesey, Surrey.

Valued at £21.8 million and spanning 62,000 sq ft, phase two works focuses on the creation of a new facility, Elizabeth Court, to deliver high-quality and fully functioning living spaces, created by architects PRP. The project includes the demolition of buildings comprising the former Royal Cambridge Home, and the construction of a new 61-bedroom independent living facility in its place. The new accommodation will come equipped with apartments specially designed to support independent living with support and care when it is needed, alongside communal areas, garden spaces, and parking.

This appointment follows the completion by RED Construction London of phase one of the project. To ensure a seamless transition, the first phase involved the creation of a 32-bed care home adjacent to the Royal Cambridge Home. In August 2024, upon completion the residents moved into the new building, allowing for the commencement of phase 2 demolition and the creation of Elizabeth Court in its place. RED Construction London worked closely with The Sheppard Trust, the client team, and stakeholders at Royal Cambridge Home, and will be continuing this partnership into phase two, which is expected to complete June 2026.

Elizabeth Court Royal Cambridge Home

Mark Iori, Managing Director of RED Construction London, commented: “The appointment of RED Construction London for this second phase redevelopment is testament to the power of partnership, the high standards we consistently deliver, and our ability to working with a variety of stakeholders. We understand the challenges that comes with a site neighbouring an inhabited building, and The Sheppard Trust know we will deliver this with respect and consideration for the residents, as we did for phase one. This is a project that will have a positive impact on the people who ultimately come to live here, and that makes it incredibly rewarding to work on.”

Clare Scott Booth, Chief Executive of The Sheppard Trust, added: “Our decision to once again partner with RED Construction Group was an easy one to make, having already shown the standard and efficiency to which they completed phase one of this redevelopment. This project in itself is especially significant in that it demands the construction of a first-class facility that meets modern requirements, and also there is a very active community that will benefit. We are pleased to be able to move forward with such confidence in the project and are appreciative of the bespoke and considered approach we have come to know is synonymous with RED Construction Group.”

Following the completion of the phase one works, residents were quickly able to move into the new Royal Cambridge Home, which provide the high quality facilities and world class care The Sheppard Trust are known for.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals