Big Yellow Self Storage appoints Glencar to build new £18M, 135,000 sq. ft (MLA) six storey flagship store in London

Development situated at Staples Corner will comprise of self-storage units and flexible-use office accommodation.

Glencar, a leading UK based construction company recognised for its past ranking among Europe’s fastest-growing businesses and known for delivering high quality projects across various sectors, most notably in Logistics & Industrial, Life Sciences, Data Centres, Commercial Studios and Civils, has today announced that is has been appointed by long-running and repeat customer Big Yellow Self Storage to build a new 135,000 sq. ft (MLA) six storey development at a site situated at Staples Corner, North West, London.

The project will see the design, construction and turnkey fit-out of a new six storey flagship store. It will include self-storage accommodation together with flexibly designed office spaces, catering for increasing demand from both domestic and business users.

Ground works onsite will include the installation of below ground drainage and services with ground improvement to both foundations and ground floor slab. The building will comprise of a steel portal frame design with full façade cladding with concealed LED lighting and curtain walling. The project will also see the installation of an internal lightweight steel mezzanine structure, services and full fit out works.

The building’s green credentials targeting BREEAM Excellent and EPC A rating include a 200kwp solar PV array with EV chargers and battery storage Construction is expected to be complete by the start of June 2026.

Commenting on the appointment Roy Jones Glencar Managing Director for London and the South said: “Big Yellow Self Storage are one of our longest running customers and we are very happy to be working together again on this build which serves as the biggest project we will have delivered to date for them.

A key feature of the design is circa 400 square metres of flexible office space at the forefront, overlooking the very prominent Edgware Road and Staples Corner West Roundabout.

The office spaces we will be delivering have been designed to be highly flexible and will vary in size, ranging from 10 to 20 sq. m. They are designed to be utilised either independently or in conjunction with the storage facilities, providing versatility for various business needs. This initiative is also expected to create additional employment opportunities in the area.

We have assembled an exceptional team on this project and we look forward to getting started and delivering another outstanding solution”.

Also commenting Nigel Hartley, Construction Director at Big Yellow Self Storage said: “This new landmark building replaces the current leasehold Big Yellow facility providing environmentally friendly and sustainable storage space in a great location. We are delighted to have appointed Glencar on what we hope will be a successful project for us all.”

