SLR Consulting provides wide range of services for £1bn development

GLOBAL leader in sustainability solutions, SLR Consulting, has provided a wide range of its extensive services to Eren Holding for the £1bn transformation of Shotton Mill Limited.

SLR is providing a substantial suite of its long line of services, including planning and EIA teams, GIS, ecology, hydrology, transport, landscape, air quality, noise and vibration, sustainable waste management, permitting, safety advisory and process engineering.

The consultancy was the first to be appointed to the project after being initially contacted by Eren Holding back in March of 2020, tasked with identifying sites that would be suitable for a UK paper manufacturing facility.

After scoping out numerous locations, SLR then facilitated an introduction to the previous owners of the chosen site and acted as a trusted advisor during the sale, before providing various due diligence and looking at the potential environmental impact of the site.

The planning in particular required an innovative approach, with SLR splitting the planning into separate applications so the project itself could be delivered at the pace to meet necessary deadlines.

Paul Wright, EU regional sector leader, industry & technology at SLR and the project delivery director, said: “The Shotton Mill project is not only a clear indication of how SLR can act as trusted advisors for the entire duration of a project, but also the wide range of services we have available.

“The brief itself started off with finding suitable locations for the paper mill, but this quickly grew into a substantial service offering, with Shotton Mill Limited enjoying an ‘all under one roof’ type service. Working in this way allows our clients to enjoy an integrated service and great value for money.

“With sustainability at the heart of what we do, this project also aligns perfectly with us as a business as the facility will significantly improve recycling levels in the UK. Previously, the UK has exported significant quantities of our recovered fibre, but Shotton Mill will enable the UK to change that and drastically reduce exports of recovered fibre and imports of finished products in the process creating value in the UK.”

Dan Johnson, general manager at Shotton Mill, said: “SLR has provided great support for the duration of this project. The consultancy has helped us navigate the planning and permitting processes related to this development with great skill and efficiency given the scale and complexity of this brownfield redevelopment.”

Formerly used to produce newsprint paper employing more than 500 people in the 1990s, the facility will now be turned into one of the UK’s largest containerboard and tissue production facilities – with an aim to start operating in 2025. The project itself is considered to be a significant infrastructure project in the UK and the first phase, once completed will create approximately 400 jobs and produce up to 750,000 tonnes of containerboard and 67,000 tonnes of tissue annually.

