Timpson & Caddick Break Ground On New Max Spielman Development

Caddick has commenced building work on site at Max Spielman’s new warehouse at Bromborough’s international business park, marking the first owned and occupied premises for Timpson’s printing specialist.

To mark the start of construction work, Timpson Group Chairman, Sir John Timpson, joined Caddick on site at Power Road where the contractor will be delivering an £8m contract to build a 77,400 sq ft industrial development.

Work on site comes 16 years after the family-owned Timpson Group acquired Max Spielman and will see the development of a 9.5-acre site to create warehousing for storage and distribution with internal mezzanine offices and car parking.

Caddick’s appointment to the development follows planning permission by Wirral Council in April 2024 and marks the first time Caddick has worked on behalf of Timpson Group, bringing together two prominent family-owned northern businesses.

Set to complete in September 2025, the new Power Road development adds to Caddick’s growing pipeline of industrial projects across the North West, which also includes Ark 42 at Trafford Park Road on behalf of Trebor Developments.

Dave Saville, Regional Managing Director of Caddick Construction North West, commented: “The new development at Power Road is a huge investment by Timpson Group and a statement of intent by the definitive leader in photo printing – a business that has impressively diversified in an evolving market.

“As a family-owned business ourselves, our culture means a lot to us and we are very proud to be working in partnership with Timpson as a likeminded family-owned business, with which we share many values. We have a relatively short build programme in which we’ll build brand new facilities for Max Spielman, and we are looking forward to progressing on site and building our wider industrial pipeline throughout 2025.”

Sir John Timpson CBE, Chairman and Owner of Timpson, commented: “I’m pleased that in Caddick we have formed an important partnership with another vibrant family business to deliver this development at Power Road. Exactly 16 years ago Timpson acquired the Max Spielman business, taking it out of administration, and since then it has developed a reputation for exceptional customer service and grown to become the UK’s leading photo service retailer with over 400 outlets. This new development on Power Road marks an important step in our plans to strengthen the Max Spielman business for its future growth, and it is great to have Caddick appointed as main contractor to help us achieve this.”

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals