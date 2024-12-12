Search begins for a design team for the national Queen Elizabeth II Memorial

UK Government has launched an open search today for a team to create a design masterplan to honour The Late Queen

Competition welcomes architect-led multidisciplinary teams to submit details of profile, team composition, and experience. No design is required at first stage

Finalist teams to create concept masterplans for site within St James’s Park, London

Deadline 14:00 GMT, 20 January, 2025

Photographs by Emily Whitfield-Wicks Queen Elizabeth ll memorial. St.James’ Park. London. MRC. Marlborough Gate.

Leading artists, architects and engineers can express their interest in designing the masterplan for the national memorial to Queen Elizabeth II.

The Queen Elizabeth Memorial will be one of the most significant design projects in recent British history and will provide the nation with a permanent memorial to the UK’s longest-serving monarch.

The Queen Elizabeth Memorial Committee, chaired by The Late Queen’s former Private Secretary, Lord Janvrin, is working with competition specialists at Malcolm Reading Consultants to identify a team of inspired and dedicated artists, architects, engineers, and landscape architects and other specialists who would be interested in designing the project.

The Committee is urging creatives interested in designing the masterplan for the Queen Elizabeth II National Memorial Masterplan Design Competition to submit a twelve-page Expression of Interest via the online form.

Full details of the project and how to enter the competition are available on the dedicated competition website: competitions.malcolmreading.com/queenelizabethmemorial

Details of the Selection Panel can also be found in the Competition Conditions available on the website.

The first stage of the two-stage competition opens today 12 December 2024 and closes at 14:00 GMT on 20 January 2025. Subsequently, there will be a ten-week design stage for a shortlist of five competitors. No design work is required at stage one.

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Pat McFadden said:

“Queen Elizabeth II was our longest reigning Monarch and Her Majesty dedicated her life to serving the people of the United Kingdom.

“This National Memorial will provide a permanent tribute to The Late Queen’s legacy, offering space for reflection as well as celebration. We want the very best architects and designers to come forward with their ideas for how this historic project should look.”

Committee Chair Lord Janvrin said:

“We want to attract the finest teams of architects, artists, landscape architects, engineers and other specialists to work with us to create an outstanding design for the memorial site. We are looking for teams who thoroughly understand and connect with our ambitions for the project.

“The challenge at the second stage for the finalists will be to evoke memories of Queen Elizabeth II’s outstanding contribution to national life and to tell the story of Her Majesty’s long reign through an original masterplan that is sensitive to the unique setting.

“The memorial must be – simply – a beautiful place, somewhere to visit with family and friends, to enjoy and to reflect on an extraordinary life.”

The Memorial will be located in St James’s Park, the UK’s oldest Royal Park, and close to Buckingham Palace.

The site includes the area of the Grade I listed Park adjacent to The Mall at Marlborough Gate, and the land surrounding the pathway down to the lake including the Blue Bridge and the land either side and across to Birdcage Walk.

The Committee is seeking a design that is beautiful, inclusive and sustainable. The competition brief sets out defining elements including a new bridge over the lake and opportunities for artistic interventions and enhanced landscaping.

The new memorial will be of outstanding design quality and an emotionally powerful place, with celebratory spaces as well as areas to encourage reflection. Integral to the Committee’s vision is the intention to place a standalone monument including a figurative representation of the late Queen at the Marlborough Gate entrance.

Post-competition, an artist/sculptor for the figurative element will be appointed by the winning lead designer in consultation and agreement with the Committee, ensuring a strong creative match and an integrated scheme.

As a national memorial to the country’s longest-serving and much-respected Monarch, the Government has identified a provisional construction budget of £23m-46m excluding VAT for the project. The provisional construction budget is required at this stage as a guide for designers to develop their proposals. The final cost will depend on the winning design and will be shared in due course. The Committee will judge all submissions against a value for money criterion.

This provisional construction cost includes the replacement of the Blue Bridge – an important public amenity in St James’s Park.

The shortlist is expected to be announced in spring 2025 and the winner in early summer 2025.

The final design will be announced to coincide with what would have been Her Late Majesty’s 100th birthday year in 2026, following approval from the Prime Minister and His Majesty The King.

The Committee has visited the four nations of the United Kingdom and engaged widely to ensure ideas and suggestions from the public, experts and key stakeholder groups inform the project scope and competition brief. The winning team will be expected to work with the Committee on their public engagement strategy.

