Aerospheres Takes Flight with World-Class Hub at Prologis Park Hemel Hempstead

Prologis UK, a leading logistics property owner, investor and developer, is pleased to announce that Aerospheres, a leading supplier of consumables to the aviation industry, has committed to a new ten-year lease of DC9 Prologis Park Hemel Hempstead.

DC9, a state-of-the-art 74,770 sq ft facility located near the M1 and M25 motorways, is currently under construction and will serve as the new operational hub for the business, supporting its mission to supply aviation products globally. The site’s proximity to London’s major airports was a key factor in Aerospheres’ decision to relocate its operations and the new facility will enable the business to adopt cutting-edge new process and technologies, acting as a Centre of Excellence and flagship for innovation and automation.

Prologis UK’s latest development in Hemel Hempstead is focused on delivering high quality, sustainable industrial space. It has achieved both EPC A+ and BREEAM Outstanding ratings – representing exemplary sustainability performance. The development features flexible mezzanine spaces, outdoor terraces which are directly accessible from first floor offices and well-appointed external amenity spaces.

Paul Thompson, CEO of Aerospheres, added: “Securing DC9 Hemel Hempstead as our new UK Headquarters marks an exciting step forward for Aerospheres. This building will provide us with the capacity we need to expand our operations and continue to provide our customers with the highest level of service.”

Robin Woodbridge, Head of Capital Deployment at Prologis UK, commented: “We’re delighted to welcome Aerospheres to Prologis Park Hemel Hempstead. The pre-let of DC9 demonstrates the ongoing appeal of our developments to forward-looking businesses that need modern, flexible space to grow. Aerospheres plays an essential role in keeping the aviation industry running smoothly, and we’re proud that they’ve chosen to expand their operations with us.”

For Prologis, this pre-let demonstrates the appeal of its latest speculative development in Hemel Hempstead, ensuring that the location continues to lead as a destination for businesses seeking to grow in the South East.

Further units, ranging in size from 20,860 to 66,735 sq ft are currently available at Prologis Park Hemel Hempstead.

