Driving Growth: ABP’s Bold Expansion Plans for the Humber

Associated British Ports (ABP), the UK’s largest port operator, has unveiled plans for a major expansion at its Stallingborough Interchange site in the Humber region. This development promises to deliver cutting-edge automotive open storage facilities, bolstering ABP’s capacity to meet the needs of its customers at the Ports of Immingham and Grimsby.

A Strategic Move for Growth

ABP’s commitment to growth was solidified with the acquisition of the 227.5-acre Stallingborough site’s freehold in December last year. A key element of this strategy is the submission of an outline planning application for 96 acres of the site, targeted at the automotive sector. The plans include external storage and distribution facilities, up to 12,000 square metres of associated buildings, landscaping designed to enhance biodiversity, solar PV panels, and essential infrastructure.

Andrew Dawes, Regional Director of ABP’s Humber Ports, emphasised the importance of this investment: “This strategic investment in the growth of our Humber ports ensures we maintain a leading position in the port sector. Supporting our customers’ expansion is crucial for driving regional investment and creating jobs.”

Meeting Rising Demand

With demand increasing for energy generation, automotive storage, bulk warehousing, and distribution facilities, this development is a timely response to evolving market needs. Greg Lacey, Head of Property (Humber) at ABP, highlighted the site’s potential: “This significant investment brings to fruition our shared ambition to create a major UK port logistics hub. Stallingborough is uniquely positioned as one of the largest development parcels near the ports and a key opportunity in the Yorkshire region.”

Seventy acres of the site will be dedicated to the automotive sector, supporting growth at Immingham and Grimsby ports. ABP plans to begin work on the scheme next year, with additional plans for green landscaping and solar panels to provide renewable energy to the development.

A Prime Location

Strategically located near the A180 dual carriageway, the site benefits from exceptional connectivity, including proximity to the Humber Link Road, a key transport link completed in 2021 that connects Immingham and Grimsby. This location offers unparalleled access to motorway networks, further enhancing its appeal as a logistics hub.

The site, known as Pioneer Business Park (PBP), has been earmarked for employment use since 2013. Traditionally used for agriculture, it now represents a cornerstone of ABP’s property strategy and a critical asset for future-proofing commercial growth on the Humber.

A Vision for Sustainability

Sustainability is central to ABP’s plans. In addition to green energy initiatives like ground-mounted solar panels, the site will feature landscaping designed to boost biodiversity, ensuring the development aligns with modern environmental standards.

“We are committed to integrating sustainable practices throughout our operations,” Dawes added. “This development not only supports our customers but also aligns with our broader goals of environmental stewardship and innovation.”

The Road Ahead

As ABP looks to the future, the Stallingborough expansion is a testament to its commitment to driving regional growth, fostering innovation, and meeting the needs of a dynamic global market. With its strategic location, cutting-edge facilities, and focus on sustainability, this development positions ABP at the forefront of the UK’s port industry while reinforcing its role as a key player in the Humber’s economic future.

