Bouygues UK Celebrates Topping Out Milestone in Fourth Phase of Hallsville Quarter Regeneration

Bouygues UK is thrilled to announce a significant milestone in the fourth phase of the Hallsville Quarter regeneration project in Canning Town, London. The project, part of the £3.7 billion Canning Town and Custom House Regeneration Programme, recently held a topping out ceremony to mark reaching the highest point of the 11-storey development, well ahead of its expected completion in summer 2026.

This phase of Hallsville Quarter, developed in a joint venture between Crosstree Real Estate Partners and Bouygues UK’s development arm, is set to become a vibrant home for London students. The purpose-built student accommodation, designed by PRP Architects with interiors by Holloway Li, will feature 375 state-of-the-art student rooms, modern amenities, a roof terrace, and a beautifully landscaped public realm. Bouygues UK, as the developer and main contractor, is committed to a low-carbon, sustainable approach, aiming for BREEAM Excellent certification, and is incorporating features such as fully pre-fabricated bathrooms and self-delivering the building’s concrete frame and internal finishes.

Oliver Campbell, Managing Director of Bouygues UK’s development arm, said at the event, “We are proud to have reached this topping out milestone, which is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team. This phase of the Hallsville Quarter regeneration represents a significant step forward in creating a dynamic and sustainable living environment for students. The location of this development, in the thriving new town centre in Canning Town, will offer students a vibrant area to live in with excellent links into the centre of London.”

Phillippe Bernard, the newly appointed CEO of Bouygues UK, added, “It’s impressive to see how much has been achieved across the Hallsville Quarter regeneration project. This milestone not only represents significant progress but also highlights our commitment to creating sustainable and thriving communities.”

The topping out ceremony marks a major achievement in the penultimate stage of the £600 million Hallsville Quarter Masterplan, which upon completion, will offer over 1,100 private and affordable homes, more than 30,000 square meters of leisure and retail space, and a new hotel. Conveniently located opposite Canning Town underground station, the development will also feature new public spaces, pedestrian links, cyclist provisions, and secure parking facilities.

Bouygues UK and Morgan Sindall chair a Construction Working Group for the borough, meeting quarterly to discuss best practices on social value. Bouygues UK works closely with local schools on various initiatives such as CV writing workshops, mock interviews, and volunteering in the local community. The project is offering 10 weeks of work experience opportunities with local schools, two paid placements for UEL engineering master’s students, and provisions for 12 apprenticeships starting this year. Additional initiatives include a half-day course for 20 local people in collaboration with Newham Works.

The topping out ceremony is a proud moment in the Hallsville Quarter project, symbolising progress and the promise of an exciting future for Canning Town’s urban landscape.

