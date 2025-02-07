Next phase of refurbishment unveiled at King’s College London

Refurbishment specialists, Better Green Living, has unveiled the latest renovated student bedrooms at King’s College London’s Great Dover Street Apartments near London Bridge, marking the next stage of work in transforming the university’s residential offering.

As the principal renovation and special works provider, Better Green Living has to date transformed over 60 flats, 392 bedrooms and bathrooms and 64 communal led kitchen spaces for the University, protecting the legacy of the revered institution.

This is the latest milestone in the 17-phase refurbishment project at the Great Dover Street apartments, which is expected to complete later this year.

Working collaboratively with King’s College London, Better Green Living consulted students at the outset of the project in 2021 to understand their needs and wants for student accommodation and communal spaces.

The result is a scheme that blends architectural design, practicality of use, circular economy, and future maintenance considerations to create an inspirational study environment and modern space for students to socialise and relax.

The flats have been fully refurbished to the highest industry standards, featuring complete rewiring and updated plumbing, as well as custom-designed furniture and murals in the bedrooms.

Since 2021, Better Green Living has extensively refurbished spaces at King’s College London Stamford Street apartments, to promote sustainability principles and student wellbeing. Better Green Living has implemented a zero-landfill policy to help reduce waste during the project, using strict circular economy principles such as recycling and repurposing materials, and ensuring the durability of products to avoid waste.

Charles Gallagher, Director of King’s Community Business Services, said: “At King’s Residences, we’re more than just a place to live – we’re a community where over 6,000 students each year come to grow, learn, and create lasting memories. Whether it’s navigating the challenges of independent living or celebrating milestones with friends, we’re here to support students every step of the way.

“Our partnership with Better Green Living reflects our commitment to creating vibrant, inclusive spaces that feel like home. These upgraded residences aren’t just about a roof over your head – they’re about fostering connections, building life skills, and creating an environment where students can thrive during their time at King’s and well into their future.”

Tom Dodson, Chief Operations Officer at Better Green Living, said: “We are proud to have created over 360 design-led environments for students living across King’s College London and to unveil this latest phase of works. We work to cause minimal disruption for students and all our projects are thoughtfully curated with students’ well-being in mind, creating inviting communal spaces for connection and ensuring personal rooms provide a comfortable environment for their private time.

“With 17 phases in total across King’s College London student accommodation, we have already completed 12 and have five phases remaining. We look forward to starting the next phase to create 165 even more modernised spaces for new cohorts of students joining the university in 2025.”

Better Green Group is a creative design and build production company, with three divisions, the newest of which is Better Green Living, a sustainably led construction company dedicated to bespoke refurbishment projects within the education and commercial sectors.

For more information visit: www.better-greenliving.com/.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals