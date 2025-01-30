Castore Plans Up to 10 New Stores in 2025 Following Record Christmas Sales

Castore is set to expand its retail footprint in 2025, with plans to open between five and 10 new stores following its strongest-ever Christmas trading period.

The premium sportswear brand saw a surge in sales over the festive season, driven by strong demand for football shirts and Formula 1 merchandise. Sales of McLaren F1 and Red Bull Racing gear rose by 20% year-on-year, while the brand’s womenswear range also saw significant growth, with sales up more than 30% compared to the previous year.

Co-founder Tom Beahon commented:

“We are delighted to have delivered such resilient trading in a challenging environment, and this positive momentum has continued into January. Our strategy remains focused on omnichannel retail, combining the best of digital, physical stores, and direct-to-consumer sales to maximise Castore’s reach. Product innovation remains central to our success, and we look forward to launching exciting new ranges this year.”

Castore, which currently operates 25 stores across the UK and Ireland, expanded last year with new locations in Centre:mk, Derbion, Braehead Shopping Centre, and The O2 London.

Looking ahead, Beahon remains optimistic about the brand’s growth prospects:

“Despite economic uncertainties, we are confident about 2025 and expect continued profitable expansion in both the UK and international markets.”

