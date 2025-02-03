Stud Brook Business Park gets ready to welcome Sainsbury’s and Starbucks as scheme marks another major step forward

Clowes Developments’ 20-acre Stud Brook Business Park has taken another important step forward as the units which will be occupied by Sainsbury’s and Starbucks reach practical completion.

The developer received planning permission for the Sainsbury’s convenience store and Starbucks ‘drive-thru’ last July – both units are now ready for the well-known brands to move in and begin their fit-out programme as construction contractor Roe Developments delivers the buildings on time and according to schedule.

James Richards, Development Director at Clowes Developments, said:

“It’s fantastic to see the Sainsbury’s and Starbucks units reaching practical completion – both will complement the industrial and warehouse offering at Stud Brook Business Park and will be a real convenience boost for the neighbouring residents – as well as bringing new jobs to the area.”

Stud Brook Business Park, a high-quality scheme at Castle Donington will include units ranging from 8,500 to 30,000sq ft when completed. The warehouse and industrial units will be delivered by a team including IMA Architects, lead contractor TanRo, Millwards engineers and Postins Project Services.

The delivery team are aiming for a BREEAM ‘Excellent’ rating and an EPC rating of ‘A’ for units 2-7, in line with Clowes Developments’ sustainability goals. Features include recycling solutions, solar-ready roofs, electric vehicle charging points and landscaping. Additionally, units 2-7 will be delivered as ‘Net Zero in Occupation’, which will enable future occupiers to operate at Net Zero emissions.

Stud Brook Business Park will cater for small and medium-sized businesses while also accommodating larger national operators with recognised household names to be announced in due course. Marketing for the development is being led by FHP Property Consultants and NG Chartered Surveyors.

Tim Gilbertson at FHP Property Consultants, said:

“We know how onsite facilities improve the attraction of industrial estates substantially providing effectively breakout areas and opportunities to ‘get away from the desk’ or have impromptu meetings for business owners and staff alike, so for FHP to have secured both Starbucks and Sainsbury’s for this scheme is great news all round and will, I have no doubt, help us to find the last couple of occupiers for the few units remaining.”

Richard Sutton, Managing Director at NG Chartered Surveyors, added:

“It’s brilliant news that these first two units are set to be occupied by such big-hitters. This will only help drive even more quality occupiers to Stud Brook Business Park – and the level of demand we’ve seen for this high-end development has already been incredibly high.”

Clowes and their agents are currently marketing a handful of speculatively developed units that sit within the first phase of the development which will be ready for occupation by the Spring. Additionally, they are now starting to take enquiries from trade counter operators. Plot 1 sits at the front of the site, benefitting from a prominent roadside presence and onsite parking, these units ranging in size from 3,229 – 4,606sq ft will wrap around the new Starbucks Drive-Thru facility, this part of the business park has been designed to enhance amenities for locals, occupiers and visitors.

Remaining opportunities are available on a leasehold basis. Interested parties are invited to contact agents directly via richards@ng-cs.com and tim@fhp.co.uk.

