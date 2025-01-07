Conlon Construction and Cassidy + Ashton completes multi-million pound expansion at Highfurlong School

Highfurlong School, an award-winning Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) school in Blackpool, has officially completed a multi-million-pound expansion project.

Featuring a state-of-the-art hydrotherapy suite, the project included the construction of a new building to help manage the growing demand for SEND places at the school.

Designed by Cassidy + Ashton and built by Conlon Construction, the project was carried out over two phases and represents a significant investment in education and community services for the Blackpool, Wyre and Fylde Coast areas.

Phase one of the project was funded by government funding for new school places and SEND. The £4.8m new building doubles the school’s capacity to 180 students, reducing the need to use out-of-borough placements.

The new building which connects to the existing school via a covered walkway, includes a specialist teaching room for the delivery of subjects such as science, food technology and life skills.

A £2m phase two created a hydrotherapy suite designed to provide children a sensory-rich experience.

The suite features a deck-access pool, customisable lighting, a projector, fibre optic art ceiling and a specialised hoist.

Designed for dual-purpose use, the therapy pool is also available to community groups outside of school hours and includes features to enable future expansion of an additional storey if needed.

Architect Dominic Read-Garrett, from Cassidy + Ashton, said: “It has been an incredibly rewarding experience to work on the design and delivery of the new facilities at Highfurlong School. By collaborating closely with Conlon Construction on this project, we have been able to create a space that truly supports the needs of the students and staff.

“The new classrooms, café and hydrotherapy pool are designed to provide both an inspiring learning environment and essential resources for therapeutic and recreational activities. We are proud to have contributed to a facility that will enhance the educational experience for students and empower the whole school community.”

Built in 2015, Highfurlong School has been a cornerstone for pupils with a wide range of SEND requirements. The school won the ‘School of the Year’ award, ‘Blackpool Primary School of the Year’ and the ‘Blackpool Inspirational Teacher’ of the year award at the National School Awards in 2021.

Highfurlong School head teacher Jasmine Short said: “Cassidy + Ashton and Conlon Construction have worked as a team on this project to bring our vision to life. The design and quality of the build is outstanding, and the entire process to completion was managed in an extremely professional manner.

“We are also immensely grateful to Blackpool Council for backing this expansion project.

The new facilities at the school have transformed our ability to support the local demand for SEND places. We can now offer places to a larger number of pupils and the community-focused areas enable us to provide an innovative preparation-for-adulthood programme.”

Conlon Construction commercial director Darren Lee added: “It is a tremendous pleasure to deliver the newly renovated Highfurlong School, now a state-of-the-art educational facility ready to be enjoyed, to its enthusiastic community of pupils, teachers and parents. Helping to addresses critical gaps in the urgent demand for SEND education solutions, a challenge currently affecting children on a national scale, Highfurlong School features outstanding specialist amenities designed to foster learning and exploration, all within a modern and inspiring environment.

“Building on our proven experience in delivering SEND schools, this project highlights Conlon Construction’s strong track record in the education sector – from early years settings to universities – across the region. It also reflects our unique approach to SEND projects, demonstrating a deep understanding of the specific needs and requirements of schools designed for young people with additional needs.”

Jasmine added: “Our vision was always to extend beyond the school itself; as we aim to create a hub for the wider community. This includes welcoming former pupils and families and providing a space for socialising and collaboration. The hydrotherapy pool is an outstanding addition. With two pools now available at the school, we can significantly expand access to hydrotherapy for both pupils and the local community.”

