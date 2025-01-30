Everton Way Is Under Way!

The first stones have been laid on Everton Way, as the biggest personalisation project at a UK stadium gets underway.

The meticulous six-month programme to install around 36,000 individually engraved granite stones in a unique paved walkway at Everton Stadium commenced this week.

And, following an extension by popular demand, supporters still have an opportunity to cement their own place in history by purchasing a stone that celebrates Evertonians’ births, marriages, anniversaries and loved ones.

Kevin O’Brien, Director of Intaglio Creative Ltd, who are managing the engraving and stone installations, declared: “It’s a momentous day!

“This is the culmination of years and years of planning and the hard work is really starting now.

“We’re down here on site and I don’t think you can underestimate the size and scale of this installation.

“When you stand at the bottom of Everton Way and look up towards the river, this is on a different scale.

“I’ve been involved in a lot of these up and down the country over the past 10 or so years, but here we are talking about 1,400 square metres and 36,000 individual stones, so it is without doubt the biggest personalisation project in the UK.”

The mapping of Everton Way, which sits immediately outside the South Stand, will allow Intaglio to eventually inform each stone owner where their message is located in the overall scheme.

The inclusion of larger granite stones representing Everton Giants, laid in and among the supporters’ own personalised stones, will also help with this wayfinding.

Kevin explained: “There’s such a variety of different sizes that precision is absolutely fundamental to making sure that Everton Way looks as good as possible.

“Supporters will be contacted directly once the overall scheme is installed, telling them exactly where in this installation their stone is going to be.

“That email will come with a simple map that will guide them to the location that their stone is in, and that will happen later in the summer when we’ve finished the whole installation and mapping.”

A recent further extension to the scheme, due to a growing waiting list of worldwide fans, means Everton Way will now stretch the entire length of the exterior of the spectacular, single-tier, South Stand and be increased from 28,000 stones to 36,000.

And there is still an opportunity to purchase a personalised granite stone, with a limited number available in a range of sizes and designs. These can be ordered by clicking HERE.

Kevin added: “We are nearly there in terms of getting everything ready, with just a few of the Everton Giants to finish, which will be the showpiece pieces within Everton Way.

“Once complete it will be amazing and, as an Evertonian, I can’t wait to see it finished.”

In addition to having a stone at Everton Stadium – and ahead of installation – supporters also have the chance to purchase a replica stone.

Presented in an Everton-branded display box, these replica stones offer an additional memento, along with the option of a personalised A4 presentation certificate of authentication.

Book your Everton Way stone HERE: https://evertonway.com/#/book/select-products

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals