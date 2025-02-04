Loungers Expands with First Covered Mall Restaurant at Merry Hill

Loungers has taken a major step in its expansion by opening its first-ever restaurant within a covered shopping mall at Merry Hill, further enhancing the vibrant leisure quarter at the popular Dudley destination.

The new 3,200 sq ft restaurant, named Toledo Lounge, offers an extensive all-day menu featuring everything from indulgent brunches to evening tapas, fresh salads, and hearty burgers.

This latest addition complements the £12 million investment made into Merry Hill’s leisure quarter over the past three years, joining a stellar line-up of dining and entertainment brands such as Hollywood Bowl, ASK Italian, Wagamama, and Wingstop.

Alistair Winning, asset manager at Sovereign Centros, commented on the milestone:

“Merry Hill’s leisure quarter continues to thrive, with record-breaking performance and an outstanding collection of casual dining experiences. The arrival of Toledo Lounge strengthens our food and beverage offering, creating an inviting space that enhances our vision for a vibrant, all-day destination.”

John English, head of community at Loungers, shared his enthusiasm for the launch:

“We’re thrilled to bring our ‘home-from-home’ experience to Merry Hill. Toledo Lounge is designed to be a welcoming, relaxed space for everyone, including families, with games, colouring books, and more. We’re looking forward to becoming a key part of this dynamic community.”

The opening of Toledo Lounge follows a series of new signings and reinvestments across Merry Hill’s lower retail park, covering nearly 79,000 sq ft and reinforcing the centre’s position as a leading destination for shopping, dining, and leisure.

