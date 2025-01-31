Plans submitted for £70m Greater Manchester Passivhaus Low Energy scheme

A two-tower residential development, designed by London and Manchester-based AEW Architects, has been submitted to Stockport Council as part of the town’s ongoing regeneration plans.

The £70m project features two connected blocks of eight and 20 stories, designed to meet The Passivhaus Institute Low Energy Building Standard.

The focus is on creating sustainable homes that enhance the local neighbourhood and create a vibrant new community for the people of Stockport.

Located in a busy area in Stockport town centre, the development will transform a derelict office building and car park into much-needed new homes in one of the North West’s most up-and-coming areas.

The design puts people first, with features that make everyday living better. These include clever positioning to make the most of natural sunlight, bright and airy staircases, shared laundry areas, and a rooftop garden with community allotments and solar panels.

At the heart of the development sits a 100m² flexible space which can be used for various events and workshops for residents and non-residents.

The project will create 245 new homes, including 12 townhouses and 233 apartments, offering a mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom properties—a great mix of options for the area which has grown substantially in popularity of late.

Phil Hepworth, director at AEW Architects, said: “This is a prominent site surrounded by major infrastructure, so we’ve created a simple, elegant building that rises confidently into the sky.

“The curved brick façade offers a timeless aesthetic that fits with the local area and we’ve adapted the distinctive oval shape to work with the challenging ground levels, which change by up to six metres in places.”

The scheme recently secured Brownfield funding from the Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA), highlighting its importance to the region’s housing plans.

“We wanted to create a development that’s a good neighbour and sets high standards for future projects,” Phil added. “The building changes as you walk around it, creating interesting views from different angles.

“We’re focused on creating homes that work for people of all ages and fit naturally into the area. We’ve followed guidance from both the ‘Stockport Town Centre Residential Design Guide’ and ‘Creating Age-Friendly Developments’ by the Greater Manchester Housing, Planning, and Ageing Group to achieve this.”

As well as the project’s striking visual look, the homes and apartments will meet National Subscribed Space Standards (NDSS) and approximately 10% of the apartments are designed to meet M4(3) standards for wheel chair users and the positioning of these apartments has been carefully considered to make them attractive to potential residents.

On behalf of developer, Progressive Living, the building will be professionally managed by Picture This. The project is supported by a highly experienced delivery team, including Euan Kellie Property Solutions, Re-Form, renaissance, Zerum, OFR, GIA, Novo, Our Studio, Jameson Acoustics, SK Transport, Turley and Oxford Archaeology.

Subject to approval, work should start in Summer 2025, with completion expected by June 2027.

David Fairclough, director at Progressive Living, commented: “We committed to Stockport six years ago, purchasing Victoria House with a clear vision of the town’s potential as a vibrant place to live and invest. After collaborating with the Council to integrate the two sites, we are excited to play a key role in Stockport’s growth story and its continued economic success.”

Shannon Conway, co-founder of Picture This, added: “We gave AEW a difficult brief in that we wanted a green building that was designed to be practical and appeal to all ages, with a choice of homes for wheelchair users. We also wanted to ensure non-residents could access the roof gardens without compromising the safety and security of the residents. At various points, design was put on hold as we tested AEW’s design with user groups. The final design is a testament to true collaboration between designer and user.”

