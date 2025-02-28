Work begins on luxurious new £6m care home in York

Work has started on a brand new £6 million 60-bedroom care home at Clifton Moor near York. Lime Trees is due to open in 2026 and will offer residential, dementia, respite and day care.

Located off Shipton Road in Clifton, the new luxurious care home is being developed by Yorkshire and Lincolnshire-based construction firm Hobson & Porter for Yorkare Homes, whose headquarters is in Brough. This marks the ninth collaboration between the two companies, and the new facility will be Yorkare’s sixteenth care home to open across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire.

Work to demolish the Lime Trees Medical Centre, which previously occupied the site, began at the end of 2024. As part of the development, Yorkare has generously gifted a parcel of land to the neighbouring York Sports Club, allowing for the creation of additional new pitches.

Nicola Anderson, Marketing and Community Engagement Manager at Yorkare, said: “Breaking ground on Lime Trees is a significant milestone for us. Our development will transform a disused site into a vibrant space, providing much-needed residential care to people in the Clifton area of York and beyond, while also creating around 80 new jobs. The fact that we’ve been able to contribute to the delivery of vital community sports facilities at the same time makes this a win for everyone.”

Lime Trees will offer a warm and welcoming environment for residents, featuring 20 en-suite rooms on each of its three floors. One floor will be dedicated exclusively to dementia care, ensuring specialised support for those who need it. The home will also include a variety of well-designed communal spaces and first-class amenities, providing both residents and their visitors with comfortable, enjoyable spaces to relax and connect.

Nicola shared: “We aim to create a nurturing and comfortable atmosphere where everyone feels valued and cared for, making it a truly special place for both residents and the local community. Our facility will feature two in-house bars, including one with a barista station, alongside restaurant standard dining rooms, a beauty and hairdressing salon, a cinema, a bowls green, a greenhouse with raised garden beds, and outdoor terraced balconies offering views of the grounds. It will truly feel like a home away from home, complete with a wide range of exceptional on-site amenities.”

Richard Hunter, from Hobson & Porter, said: “We are thrilled to be building our ninth home for Yorkare. Last summer we completed our eighth project for the company in less than 10 years – Haxby Hall. The £10million, 63-bedroom care home in Haxby, that’s four miles north of York city centre, has proved so popular with residents and we are confident Lime Trees will be just as successful.

“The home will have all the latest sustainable features, including solar panels and high-efficiency heating and hot water systems, and we plan to build an EPC ‘A’ and BREEAM ‘Excellent’ rated building. All the rooms have en-suite wet rooms and emergency call systems, and the ground-floor bedrooms have doors leading out to private patio areas. It’s going to be a fabulous home which will become a landmark in Clifton Moor when work completes early next year.”

For more information about the development visit www.yorkarehomes.co.uk

