A2Dominion opens new key worker accommodation in Oxford

A new development of key worker accommodation has been officially opened at the John Radcliffe Hospital (JRH) in Oxford, which forms part of Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (OUH).

Colleagues from housing association A2Dominion, housebuilder The Hill Group, OUH, and Oxford Hospitals Charity came together for an official opening on Wednesday 29 January.

A2Dominion appointed The Hill Group in 2022 to deliver the scheme. OUH is one of the largest NHS teaching trusts in England constituting four major hospitals in Oxford and the project at the JRH is one of many supported by the Oxford Hospitals Charity.

Customers recently moved into the new modern apartments in Ivy Lane from the previous flats following the completion of the first phase of the project.

The ribbon cutting marked the completion of phase one, which will ultimately replace the previous accommodation with seven modern apartment buildings.

The ribbon was cut by Dorcas, an NHS nurse and Ivy Lane resident, along with senior representatives from all four organisations.

Dorcas, 42, said: “I was previously in the old Ivy Lane flats and recently moved in here along with rest of the tenants. The new flats are definitely an upgrade – I really love it.

“These new flats are well designed, spacious, and well-ventilated with bigger windows for more natural light. The facilities are excellent.

“I was surprised to see how this has made a significant improvement in the comfort and wellbeing of my family and I. When I’m back at home, I’m comfortable, what I need is available for me. So, when I go back to work it has enabled me to work effectively.”

The completion of phase one includes 90 new homes in total, comprising 12 self-contained one-bed apartments, 11 studios, 23 two-bed self-contained family apartments, 16 four-bed and 25 five-bedroom shared apartments, and three homes specially configured for disabled tenants.

The second and final phase is due to complete in 2026. Once phase two is completed, the seven new apartment buildings will house at least 340 key workers across 125 high quality residential properties.

Chris Ives, Managing Director of Development and Regeneration at A2Dominion, said: “We are delighted that phase one of our transformative project at Ivy Lane, aimed at building modern homes for key workers, is now complete. This achievement was made possible through our collaboration with OUH, Oxford Hospitals Charity, the Hill Group and our employers agent John Rowan and Partners.

“A2Dominion has a strong track record of providing homes for our remarkable key workers, and we are pleased to have recently moved the last tenants from the previous flats to the new accommodation.

“We are now focusing on phase two, which will deliver more high-quality homes for OUH staff at Ivy Lane, with completion expected next year.”

Professor Sir Jonathan Montgomery, Chair of OUH, said: “We know that many staff face challenges in finding high-quality, affordable accommodation near the hospital. This is particularly true for new staff arriving in Oxford for the first time, as arranging suitable housing can be both daunting and time-consuming.

“We are therefore delighted to be able to provide affordable homes for our new staff. Helping them settle into the area is crucial. Being within walking distance of work, public transport routes, shops, and parks is very important and being able to quickly establish friendship groups within the buildings also makes settling into Oxford much easier too.

“Homes play a vital role in supporting both mental and physical health. On behalf of the Trust, I extend my gratitude to A2Dominion, The Hill Group, and Oxford Hospitals Charity for their essential support in making this project a reality.

“We are now looking forward to more staff moving in once the second and final phase is completed.”

Douglas Graham, Chief Executive Officer of Oxford Hospitals Charity, said: “We are incredibly proud to have worked with A2Dominion to deliver the new flats in Ivy Lane for OUH. This is a development that will provide much-needed, good-quality accommodation for our dedicated hospital staff for many years to come.

“The high cost of housing in Oxfordshire presents a real challenge, so having an affordable place to live that is close to work will be a great boost for many hard-working staff. Supporting those who care for us is at the heart of our charity, and it is wonderful to see it come to life.

“It’s been fantastic to see this development come together over the last couple of years and seeing the excitement of those who have recently moved in reminds us just how important and impactful projects like this are.”

Ryan Harris, Regional Director (Western) at The Hill Group, said: “The completion of this first phase at Ivy Lane is another significant milestone for the project. We are proud to be delivering excellent energy-efficient accommodation for key workers at the John Radcliffe Hospital.

“We have utilised modern methods of construction on this scheme, mixing off-site light weight steel frame with pre-assembled bathroom pods, to enhance quality and reduce our carbon footprint.

“The use of Modern methods of construction (MMC) has helped reduce the quantum of labour required to deliver this project, easing pressure on constrained hospital footprint and parking, which benefits the wider community and stakeholders.

“We look forward to completing a development that all stakeholders can take huge pride in.”

