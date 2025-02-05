A2Dominion to transform repairs service with Totalmobile and Manifest Software Solutions

A2Dominion, one of the G15 housing associations, is set to transform how it delivers its repairs service for the 38,000 homes it manages.

A2Dominion has appointed new technology partners, Totalmobile and Manifest Software Solutions, to improve efficiency, reliability, and customer experience, through its integrated online housing repairs service.

Due to launch in Summer 2025, the system will mean all customer repair requests are managed within one central system, rather than across multiple platforms.

Developed with Totalmobile’s expertise in field service management technology and Manifest Software Solutions’ housing integration services, A2Dominion, which received 150,000 repair requests last year alone, will be able to provide a more reliable and streamlined service.

The new system will:

intelligently allocate tasks – ensuring the correct operatives are at the right job, with the flexibility to manage changes quickly

improved schedule and route – making planning efficient routes easier and reducing wasted time on the road

instant access to repair details via handheld devices – helping operatives tackle issues effectively and book follow-up appointments instantly

better manage the customer experience through A2Dominion’s customer portal My Account – allowing customers to conveniently book appointments, receive updates, and track their repairs in real-time.

Once live, customers who request repairs through A2Dominion’s online portal My Account will be able to do the following for non-urgent repairs:

book and confirm an appointment on their preferred date – currently customers can only request a repair online before a team member contacts them to agree a date

cancel or rearrange their appointment through the portal

receive updates on the estimated time of arrival of their repairs operative

track the progress of their repair

review and rate the repair service they received.

A2Dominion currently has more than 17,600 customers registered to use My Account, which represents approximately more than a third of its customer base.

Ahead of the system launch, A2Dominion will be inviting customers to get involved at each stage of the design process and test the new system to make sure it is easy to use.

Jo Evans, A2Dominion’s Director of Repairs & Maintenance, said: “We’re excited to partner with Totalmobile and Manifest Software Solutions to work with our customers to develop and launch this new repairs system. Our top priority is providing a better repairs service for customers. One of our key challenges is that we currently hold data across multiple platforms – this creates inefficiencies in the way we work and impacts the service we give to customers.

“The introduction of the new technology is a critical step in our journey as it means everything will be held in one place. The new system will speed up our repairs process and give our customers reassurance that we’re dealing with their repairs requests effectively.”

David Webb, Managing Director of Property and FM at Totalmobile, said: “We’re thrilled to be working with the team at A2Dominion on such a transformative project. This new partnership allows us to bring our software to life in a way that directly benefits residents by making the repairs process simpler and more efficient. With the introduction of this new technology, we’re ensuring that the new system works for everyone – customers, operatives and the organisation as a whole.” Alan Swift, Manifest Software Solutions’ Managing Director, said: “Repairs is a hugely important service provided by a landlord. We’re incredibly proud to be supporting A2Dominion to improve the repairs service they provide to their customers. We have integrated systems with Totalmobile before and, while this is a challenging project, we know it will make a huge difference to customers and will ensure they get a better experience.”

