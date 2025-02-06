Places for People Secures Landmark Site for Over 1,300 New Homes in Edinburgh

Places for People, the UK’s leading social enterprise, has acquired a 110-acre site on the outskirts of Edinburgh to deliver more than 1,300 much-needed homes. This significant development will help address the growing demand for housing in the Scottish capital, as the organisation continues its mission to create thriving, sustainable communities.

Located west of the city centre, the site boasts excellent transport links and close proximity to education, leisure, and employment opportunities. The acquisition from Murray Estates marks a major step in delivering high-quality housing in line with the Edinburgh City Plan 2030.

Colin Jack, Regional Managing Director – Scotland of Places for People Developments, said:

“The City of Edinburgh and the Scottish Government have declared a housing emergency, highlighting the urgent need for new homes. Scotland has long faced a chronic housing shortage, and we are committed to helping address this. We’re excited to play a key role in shaping the west of Edinburgh with a mixed-tenure development that will create a lasting, vibrant community.”

A Vision for Modern, Connected Living

The masterplan for the development will take inspiration from new town principles, creating a well-balanced, sustainable neighbourhood. Key elements of the plan include:

A diverse mix of homes, ranging from one-bedroom apartments to five-bedroom family houses

Over 1,300 new homes, with a substantial proportion designated as affordable housing across multiple tenures

Expansive green spaces, including a landscaped linear park running through the development

Employment opportunities throughout the ten-year construction period and beyond

Provision for a new primary school to support the growing community

Enhanced connectivity to the city centre through improved cycle routes, tram, train, and bus links

A local commercial hub to serve the needs of residents and businesses

David Murray, Managing Director of Murray Estates’ owner Murray Capital, added:

“As a family business that has owned this site for 40 years, we are delighted to see our vision for Redheughs being brought to life by an organisation dedicated to building high-quality, sustainable communities. This development is a key milestone in the expansion of west Edinburgh, delivering thousands of homes the capital urgently needs.”

Beyond Housing: A Commitment to Social Impact

As a social enterprise, Places for People is committed to enhancing the wider community beyond just building homes. The organisation will promote apprenticeships, local employment, and training schemes while supporting initiatives such as the Hays Community Pantry and the Tools for Equity project. Through its subsidiary, Places Leisure, it also plans to expand physical activity programmes and extend the Relational Mentoring Project in partnership with Wise Group.

Colin Jack concluded:

“Our goal is not just to build homes but to create places where people can truly thrive. We believe in fostering strong, connected communities by working closely with local charities and businesses to provide essential services and opportunities. We look forward to collaborating with Edinburgh City Council to bring this vision to life.”

Construction is set to begin in summer 2026, marking a major milestone in addressing Edinburgh’s housing needs and shaping the city’s future.

