Aldi to Pump £67m into Store Upgrades in 2025

Aldi is set to invest £67 million into upgrading its existing stores in 2025, aiming to enhance the shopping experience for customers across the UK.

The supermarket chain, which has already poured nearly £700 million into store improvements since 2017, plans to create more space for fresh, chilled, and food-to-go ranges. The revamp will also introduce simpler layouts, improved fixtures, and energy-efficient LED lighting.

Shoppers can expect further in-store enhancements, including upgraded bakery sections, revamped health and beauty aisles, and improved CO2 refrigeration systems.

Jonathan Neale, managing director of national real estate at Aldi UK, said: “Aldi’s £67 million investment is a major step forward in our commitment to delivering an even better shopping experience for our customers across Britain.

“Building on the success of our previous upgrades, we’re enhancing store layouts as part of our dedication to providing customers with more sustainable stores, convenience, and an improved shopping experience nationwide.”

This announcement follows Aldi’s recent pledge to invest £650 million in opening new stores across the UK in 2025. Locations set to benefit from new stores include Fulham Broadway in London, Billericay in Essex, and Cheadle in Stoke-on-Trent.

