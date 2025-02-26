Lidl Expands UK Footprint with New Developments in York and Somerset

Lidl’s ambitious expansion across the UK continues, with two major new supermarket developments underway in York and Somerset. The retailer is investing millions in its property portfolio, strengthening its presence in key locations to meet growing consumer demand.

York Welcomes Third Lidl Store

Construction is now in progress on a brand-new Lidl supermarket at Monks Cross in York, set to become the city’s third branch. Built on the former TK Maxx site next to Sainsbury’s, the store will feature a 1,516m² sales area, a bakery, the popular Middle of Lidl aisles, and modern customer facilities, including baby-changing amenities.

Sustainability is a key focus for the project, with solar panels providing renewable energy and seven electric vehicle charging points installed in the car park. New trees will also be planted as part of the landscaping effort.

Lidl GB’s regional head of property, Liam Schofield, said:

“It’s fantastic to see construction underway at our newest York store. As well as creating dozens of jobs, this store will give residents even greater access to our high-quality, affordable products in an area where we’ve seen increasing demand.”

With completion expected before the end of 2025, the store will bring 40 new jobs to the local community.

New Lidl for Bridgwater’s Growing Community

Meanwhile, in Somerset, Lidl is set to open another supermarket on the southern outskirts of Bridgwater. Located within the rapidly developing Bridgwater Gateway area near the M5, the store will provide a convenient shopping destination for hundreds of new homes and businesses planned for the site.

Somerset Council has approved the plans, with construction expected to begin later this year. The development will include 105 parking spaces, cycle access, and a new pedestrian crossing over Wilstock Way. Lidl has committed £31,200 towards this crucial infrastructure, ensuring safer access for residents of the nearby Wilstock and Stockmoor housing estates.

Dan Templeton, director of Planning Potential, speaking on behalf of Lidl, said:

“This improved crossing point will help customers visiting the store from the Wilstock and Stockmoor area, making it easier for them to access local amenities.”

This latest project follows Lidl’s recent investment in the expansion of the Strawberry Line active travel route alongside its new, larger store in Wells.

Lidl’s Property Growth Strategy

With these two new locations, Lidl is demonstrating its commitment to strategic growth across the UK. By investing in modern, accessible, and eco-friendly stores, the supermarket chain is not only creating new jobs but also enhancing local infrastructure and retail options for communities.

As construction progresses in both York and Somerset, Lidl continues to cement its position as one of the UK’s fastest-growing supermarket brands.

