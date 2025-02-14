Urban Revivo Expands UK Presence with New Flagship at Westfield Stratford

Fashion powerhouse Urban Revivo is set to unveil its second UK flagship store at Westfield Stratford City, London.

The brand will take up a spacious 30,000 sq ft, double-height unit on the first floor, joining a stellar line-up of fashion giants including Zara, UNIQLO, Mango, and H&M.

Founded in 2006, Urban Revivo has rapidly expanded its global footprint, now boasting over 400 stores worldwide. This latest move follows the retailer’s recent lease of 8-12 Neal Street in Covent Garden, reinforcing its commitment to UK expansion.

Sam Foyle, co-head of global retail at Savills, commented:

“This is a pivotal moment for Urban Revivo as we drive forward the brand’s ambitious European growth strategy for 2025. Having already achieved outstanding success in the APAC region, we’re thrilled to see Urban Revivo shaping the future of fashion in the UK.”

Constantin Wiesmann, Leasing Director UK at Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW), added:

“Westfield Stratford City remains a premier destination for global brands looking to cement their flagship presence in the UK. The arrival of Urban Revivo aligns with our ongoing mission to attract emerging and sought-after brands, offering both retailers and shoppers an elevated experience.”

Savills advised Urban Revivo on the deal, while URW was represented by Cushman & Wakefield.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals