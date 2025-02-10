Glencar announces the completion of two prime industrial and logistics units totalling 221,685 sq ft. for Baytree in Leeds

Two units of 76,231 and 145,454 sq ft. were developed speculatively within the Stourton Industrial area approximately 3 miles southeast of Leeds City Centre.

Glencar, a leading UK based construction company known for delivering high quality projects across various sectors, most notably in Logistics & Industrial, Life Sciences, Data Centres, Commercial, Film Studios & Leisure, Ports and Civils, has today announced that is has completed construction of two prime industrial & logistics units of 76,231 and 145,454 sq ft. for Baytree, a leading pan-European developer of logistics buildings.

The units, completed in 58 weeks, boast an enhanced specification and are built to BREEAM ‘Outstanding’, EPC A, and WELL Ready standards.

Unit 1, at 76,231 sq ft. benefits from 12.5M clear internal height, 8 dock level loading doors, 2 level access loading doors, 500 KVA power supply, 10 cycle spaces, 92 car parking spaces, 50 KN floor loading together with 8,105 SF of office accommodation.

Unit 3, at 145,454 sq ft. benefits from 15M clear internal height, 15 dock level loading doors, 3 level access loading doors, 37 HGV parking spaces, 20 cycle spaces, 171 car parking spaces, 50KN floor loading, 800 KVA power supply together with 9,698 SF of office accommodation.

Both units incorporate a range of advanced technology, ESG, and user health and wellbeing features, including:

Designed with flexibility for future change Technology Enabled Health & Wellbeing of building users Clean Air, Water, Soil and Energy

Speaking about the development Glencar Managing Director Midlands and North Peter Goodman said: “Baytree Leeds serves as an exemplar Industrial & Logistics development designed to be at the very leading edge of technology, ESG and User Health and Wellbeing enabled features with building usage and user requirements firmly in mind.

As the third development we have delivered to date for Baytree we are proud to be a trusted delivery partner and to now include this cutting edge, technology driven sustainable development into our ever expanding I&L project portfolio.

Once again I would like to take my hat off to the exceptional team and partners that worked on this project and we look forward to working with Baytree again very soon”

Also Commenting Glencar Director of ESG James Scott said: “It has been an honour to contribute to the design and development of Phase 1 of this scheme and to deliver two of the first BREEAM Outstanding warehouses built speculatively in Leeds.

It’s also fantastic to see the ‘Baytree Edge – Innovation at work’ concept once again in evidence and the rich array of technology enabled efficiencies, flexibility by design, health and wellbeing and clear air, water, soil and energy features. As leaders in this space, Baytree allows us all to get ahead of regulation and future proof our customers businesses”.

Also commenting Casey Ferguson, development manager at Baytree, said “We are proud to announce the practical completion of phase 1 at Baytree Leeds, our latest best-in-class logistics scheme. This development marks a significant milestone as the first BREEAM Outstanding speculative development in the north of England, setting a new benchmark in ESG for the region. The scheme also provides some much-needed speculative development in a prime Leeds location just 1 mile from both the M1 and M621 junctions. Given the location and leading-edge specification, we are confident this will attract a lot of interest from our customers.”

Baytree Leeds has a strategic significance due to its proximity to Junction 7 of the M621 motorway, located immediately to the north-west which links into the M62 for destinations north and west, and to the M1 motorway heading south. The A639 trunk road provides a link through to Junction 44 of the M1 motorway approximately half a mile to the east.

The M1 motorway (north) provides links through to North Yorkshire and the North East of England. Major occupiers close by include Royal Rail, Sheffield Insulation Group, Tuffnells Express Parcels, ARLA Foods, CEMEX, Kloeckner Metals, Steaper Group and First Direct. The Leeds Rail Freight Terminal lies immediately to the north of the site and a purpose-built Royal Mail depot is immediately to the east.

