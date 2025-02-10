Cards Direct Expands Nationwide with Plans for 20+ New Stores in 2025

Leading greeting card and gift retailer Cards Direct has announced ambitious expansion plans for 2025, aiming to open more than 20 new stores across the UK.

Currently operating over 80 locations, the retailer is actively seeking prime and high-footfall secondary retail spaces, including shopping centres and high streets. Ideal units will range between 1,200 sq ft and 2,000 sq ft, with a minimum frontage of 18 ft.

Following a successful year in 2024—when the company launched 21 new stores—Cards Direct already boasts a presence in major retail destinations such as The Centre in Milton Keynes, Queensgate in Peterborough, and Cabot Circus in Bristol.

Target Locations for Expansion

The retailer has identified key towns and cities for its next wave of openings, including:

Barnsley, Bolton, Bournemouth, Bracknell, Bradford, Brighton, Bromley, Burnley, Bury, Camberley, Cardiff, Epsom, Huddersfield, Kingston, Lincoln, Liverpool, Maidstone, Norwich, Nottingham, Oldham, Oxford, Preston, Reading, Sheffield, Stoke-on-Trent, Swansea, Uxbridge, Warrington, Watford, Wood Green, Worcester.

AS Retail has been appointed to spearhead the search for suitable units as Cards Direct continues its strategic expansion.

