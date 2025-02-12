Lidl Kicks Off 2025 Expansion with Nine New Store Openings

Lidl is ramping up its UK expansion with nine new store openings within a month, marking a strong start to 2025. Most of the new locations will open their doors in February as the retailer continues to grow its presence nationwide.

New stores are set to launch in Canning Town, Preston, Walsall, and Wombourne, while larger, upgraded stores will reopen in Blantyre, Cwmbran, Oldbrook, Wells, and West Ealing. These follow Lidl’s first store opening of the year in Northampton and a successful run of 10 new stores in the lead-up to Christmas.

Richard Taylor, Chief Development Officer at Lidl GB, said:

“As we step into the new year, we’re keeping up the momentum with nine brand-new, state-of-the-art stores, bringing an enhanced shopping experience to new communities and those we’ve proudly served for an average of 26 years. After a record-breaking Christmas, where millions of households turned to Lidl, these openings highlight the ever-growing demand for our unbeatable value and quality. And this is just the beginning – we have even more store openings planned for 2025 and look forward to welcoming both loyal and new customers in the months ahead.”

Lidl’s expansion comes on the back of its most successful Christmas yet, with nearly two million more shoppers choosing the discounter compared to previous years. Festive season sales surged by 7% year-on-year, surpassing £1 billion for the first time.

