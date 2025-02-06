LEGO to Build a New Home in Northern Ireland with First Belfast Store

The LEGO Group is set to open its first-ever store in Northern Ireland, choosing Victoria Square in Belfast as its flagship location.

Expected to launch this summer, the 1,776 sq ft store will offer an immersive shopping experience, featuring a ‘Pick a Brick’ wall, a Minifigure Tower, and a host of interactive monthly events for fans of all ages.

The arrival of LEGO follows a wave of new leasing activity at Victoria Square, with brands such as The White Company, Rituals UK & Ireland, Knoops, and JD Sports Fashion all expanding their presence at the retail destination.

Russell Banham, UK Head at Commerz Real, Victoria Square’s asset manager, said:

“The LEGO Group is one of the world’s most recognisable brands, and we are thrilled they have chosen Victoria Square for their first Northern Ireland store. As the region’s leading retail and leisure destination, this addition strengthens our already diverse mix of premium brands. It’s fantastic news not only for LEGO enthusiasts but also for the broader retail landscape in Northern Ireland.”

Cushman & Wakefield represented The LEGO Group in the deal, while Savills and Lambert Smith Hampton acted on behalf of Commerz Real.

