Cornish Bakery Kicks Off 2025 with New Opening and Expansion Plans

Cornish Bakery has started 2025 on a high, opening its first site of the year in Cirencester while preparing for six more locations set to launch soon.

With this latest addition in the heart of the Cotswolds, the growing bakery chain now operates 66 sites across the UK. Plans are already in motion for further expansion, with six more properties currently in the legal process—locations to be revealed in due course.

In addition to new openings, Cornish Bakery is rolling out a major refurbishment programme in five key tourist hotspots. Over the next three months, bakeries in Totnes, Swanage, Bude, Fowey, and Sidmouth will undergo upgrades, including expanded seating areas, just in time for the Easter rush.

The expansion follows a record-breaking 2024, during which the company saw a 9.7% like-for-like sales increase at existing sites, a 26% rise in total sales, and six successful new openings. The year concluded with a highly successful launch in Milton Keynes in December—the company’s strongest opening to date.

Cornish Bakery Managing Director Mat Finch said, “The second half of 2024 was a period of incredible growth, with new bakeries opening in Nottingham, Taunton, Winchester, Chelmsford, Milton Keynes, and Cirencester. Now, we’re pressing ahead with five major refurbishments while lining up six more locations. The response from customers has been fantastic, and with sales and team engagement at an all-time high, 2025 is shaping up to be a landmark year for us.”

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals