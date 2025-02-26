East Midlands contractor completes Holden Kia dealership in Norwich

Build and fit out contractor Cold Developments has completed the refurbishment of a Holden Kia dealership in Norwich.

The dealership on Barker Street, north of the city, is now open to the public following a transformation to reflect Kia’s global rebrand.

Its new brand identity was introduced in 2021, featuring a new logo that reflects its position as a leader in electrification. As part of its rebranding, Kia designed the ‘Kia Store’ to revolutionise the look and feel of its dealerships.

Two distinct zones separate the new showroom, comprising a ‘customer zone’ featuring wood accents and comfortable seating areas, and a ‘display zone’, showcasing the latest Kia models. The Kia ‘Showcase’ is an interactive system which allows customers to take an in-depth virtual tour of any Kia model.

Nottingham-based Cold Developments undertook the strip out and fit out of the dealership over a 10-week period.

Works included the respray of external cladding and shop front, a new HVAC system and suspended ceiling, decoration throughout, new lighting and doors, new partitions and glazed curtain walling to form the sales office, new hygienic internal cladding, new customer toilets, and the installation of wall panelling, display screens and furniture.

Luke Burrows, MD at Cold Developments, said: “We are specialists in commercial fit out and create spaces that truly impact the customer experience. With our skilled team we deliver our services for well recognised brands throughout the UK and enjoy seeing our finished projects being used by our clients and their customers.

“Thank you to the Holden Kia team for working with us in Norwich. The dealership has been transformed to a welcoming, comfortable and innovative space which perfectly reflects Kia’s brand and its fleet.”

Darren Anderson, GM at Holden Kia Norwich, said: “This transformation marks a new era for Holden Kia Norwich. Our customers can now view our models in a state-of-the-art environment that is welcoming, comfortable and has the latest technology. Great to see the work of Cold Developments now in use by our customers.”

Cold Developments is active on refurbishments, fit outs, enabling works and extensions across the UK and have worked with leading brands within automotive, service stations, town and shopping centre retail, convenience retail, food and beverage and leisure.

