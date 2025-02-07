Everton Way Sold Out

All of the 36,000 personalised granite stones that will make up the spectacular Everton Way have now been sold.

The paved walkway had been widened due to popular demand along the entire length of the exterior of the south stand at Everton Stadium, expanding earlier this season from the original plan of 28,000 stones which had sold out in 2023.

The final stones were secured by fans just days after work commenced on the huge installation, which will be a focal point for visitors to Everton Stadium – featuring personal messages that celebrate Evertonians’ births, marriages, anniversaries and loved ones.

Anyone who has purchased a stone on Everton Way still has an opportunity to purchase a replica stone, which will be presented in an Everton-branded display box.

These replica stones offer an additional memento, along with the option of a personalised A4 presentation certificate of authentication.

This can be done by logging into your Everton Way account, selecting ‘adding product to booking’ within the order, and choosing the replica option. More information can be found HERE

For supporters who missed out on the chance to be part of Everton Way, there are further opportunities to cement your place at Everton Stadium and be part of history.

The Club’s latest personalisation project, The Everton Fan Wall, offers the opportunity for fans to feature in a wall of ‘originals’, as part of a pictorial mosaic depicting Everton players who have realised unique achievements while representing the club, and those who have truly embodied the Everton spirit on and off the pitch.

Evertonians around the world can submit a photo for inclusion, with all of the personal images pieced together to create a magnificent, supporter-inspired mosaic.

Places on the fan wall are on sale now HERE

