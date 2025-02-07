Starbucks Set to Brew Up a Storm at The Centre, Livingston

The Centre, Livingston is gearing up to welcome Starbucks as its latest addition, with the global coffee giant set to open later this month.

Taking a 3,200 sq ft unit with seating for 90 customers, the new Starbucks location is expected to start serving mid-February, adding to the shopping destination’s extensive mix of retailers and eateries.

With over 150 stores and restaurants, The Centre already boasts household names such as M&S, River Island, Flannels, H&M, Hotel Chocolat, Wagamama, Nando’s, and Five Guys. Over the past year, the retail hub has also welcomed exciting new arrivals, including Cinnabon, Rituals, Søstrene Grene, Las Iguanas, BeLeaf Juice Bar, Beauty’s Inn, Pop Specs, Buzart, Afro Crest, The Designer Rooms, Loris Parfum, The Watch Lab, Barclays Bank, and Elite Smile Dental Clinic.

Adding to the line-up, Hollywood Bowl is set to open a 26,000 sq ft entertainment venue at The Centre next year, reinforcing its position as a top leisure and retail destination.

Rakesh Joshi, Director at LCP, part of M Core, said: “We are delighted to kick off 2025 with the opening of Starbucks at The Centre, Livingston, further strengthening our commitment to attracting high-quality brands to the shopping centre.

“The past year has been fantastic, with the arrival of international names such as Cinnabon, Rituals, and Søstrene Grene. As we expand into more experience-led activities, we have exciting plans in the pipeline that will enhance the overall visitor experience.”

