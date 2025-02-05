Mango Expands UK Presence with 20 New Stores in 2025

Spanish fashion giant Mango is accelerating its UK expansion with plans to open 20 new stores in 2025, further strengthening its presence in key locations across the country.

The latest openings are part of the retailer’s ambitious 2024-26 growth strategy, which aims to increase Mango’s footprint and bring its total number of UK stores to over 90. Following a successful year of expansion in 2024, the brand is set to make an even bigger impact in the coming months.

Major Openings in London and Beyond

Six of the new stores will be in London, including a second flagship store on Oxford Street. Other prime locations include Kensington High Street and Long Acre in Covent Garden, reinforcing Mango’s commitment to high-visibility retail spaces in the capital.

Beyond London, the expansion will extend across the UK and Ireland, with new stores opening in Birmingham, Glasgow, Dundee, Aberdeen, Belfast, Craigavon, and Cardiff. These locations reflect Mango’s strategy of reaching a wider customer base and strengthening its presence in major shopping destinations.

A Strong Commitment to Growth

Mango, which currently operates in around 70 locations across the UK, is continuing its push to become a leading fashion retailer in the market. The brand has seen strong demand for its stylish, contemporary collections, and its store expansion is designed to enhance the in-person shopping experience for customers.

Daniel López, Director of Expansion and Franchising at Mango, commented: “The UK remains one of our priority markets for international growth. Our 2025 expansion plan builds on the success of our store openings in 2024, allowing us to increase our reach and bring the Mango experience even closer to our customers.”

With a growing presence in key retail hubs and a focus on delivering high-quality fashion in prime locations, Mango’s expansion signals confidence in the UK market. As the brand continues to invest in physical retail, shoppers can expect even greater access to its latest collections in stylish, well-designed stores nationwide.

