Whitbread Expands London Footprint with Red Lion Square Acquisition

Whitbread Plc, the parent company of Premier Inn, has secured the freehold of 35 Red Lion Square, WC1, with plans to transform the site into a hub by Premier Inn hotel.

Situated at the junction of Theobalds Road, Drake Street, and Red Lion Square, the prominent eight-storey, 47,500 sq ft building was purchased from the Royal College of Anaesthetists (RCoA) for an undisclosed sum. The property has served as the organisation’s headquarters since 2006.

As part of its ongoing London expansion strategy, Whitbread sees strong potential for a 150-bedroom hub by Premier Inn at this prime location.

Jonathan Langdon, Senior Acquisitions Manager at Whitbread, commented:

“hub by Premier Inn has been a tremendous success since its launch in 2014. We now offer guests 18 fantastic locations—15 of which are in London—and see huge growth potential for the brand.”

“The first site we ever opened was an office-to-hotel conversion in Covent Garden, and we’ve successfully delivered many similar projects since. We plan to bring this experience to 35 Red Lion Square, transforming it into a high-quality hotel in a sought-after location.”

“Converting underused office buildings into hotels has enabled us to establish hub by Premier Inn in some of London’s most vibrant areas while aligning with Whitbread’s Force for Good sustainability strategy. With this latest acquisition, we look forward to working closely with Camden Council to develop plans that benefit both visitors and the local community.”

Expanding in the Capital

Whitbread’s purchase of 35 Red Lion Square is part of its wider commitment to growing Premier Inn’s presence across London, where a significant portion of its future development pipeline is focused. The company is actively searching for 40 new locations for Premier Inn and hub by Premier Inn hotels within the M25.

Designed for high-demand city locations, hub by Premier Inn offers a compact yet stylish format that allows for affordable stays in prime areas while delivering strong long-term returns. Hotel sizes vary, from the 60-bedroom hub by Premier Inn at Bank to the upcoming 690-room flagship hub at 5 Strand, set to open in 2028.

Whitbread was advised on the acquisition of 35 Red Lion Square by Frame Real Estate Partners, while the Royal College of Anaesthetists was represented by Newmark.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals