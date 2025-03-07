UK’s First Public Electric HGV Charging Hub Opens at Able Humber Port

The UK’s first public Electric Heavy Goods Vehicle (eHGV) charging hub has officially launched at Able Humber Port (AHP) in Immingham. The milestone development, hosted by Able Group on 5 March 2025, marks a significant step towards decarbonising transport and logistics in the region as electric HGVs begin to replace diesel-powered fleets.

Able Group, serving as both the landlord and renewable energy provider for the site, unveiled the facility alongside Milence, a joint venture between Daimler Truck, TRATON Group (which includes brands such as Scania and MAN), and Volvo Group. The Immingham site is the first of its kind in the UK and forms part of Milence’s ambitious plan to establish 1,700 eHGV charging points across Europe by 2027.

Milence CEO, Anja van Niersen, hailed the opening as a pivotal moment in the UK’s transition to electric freight transport. “This strategically located site underscores our commitment to providing reliable and accessible charging infrastructure for the growing number of electric truck operators. This is just the first step in our UK expansion, and we are dedicated to working with all stakeholders to accelerate the shift towards a sustainable future for the transport industry.”

A Strategic Location for the Future of Green Freight

Phase one of the hub features four high-performance Combined Charging System (CCS) chargers serving eight bays, alongside a Megawatt Charging System (MCS) charger powering two bays. Drivers will also have access to lounge and welfare facilities, including food and beverage options. Future phases will expand the number of CCS and MCS chargers while enhancing site amenities.

Situated just off the A180, with direct links to the M180, M18, and M1 motorways, the Immingham hub is ideally positioned to support the UK’s busiest freight routes. The Able Humber Port plays a crucial role in UK trade, handling over 30 Ro-Ro (roll-on/roll-off) and Lo-Lo (lift-on/lift-off) sailings per week, providing vital connections to Northern Europe, Scandinavia, and the Baltic regions.

North Lincolnshire Council’s deputy leader, Councillor Richard Hannigan, praised the project as “a groundbreaking innovation for the UK.” He added, “Local residents understand that HGVs are the lifeblood of the country. They want to see quiet, efficient, and non-polluting HGVs on the road.”

Driving Towards a Net Zero Future

Peter Stephenson, Executive Chairman of Able Group, highlighted the significance of the hub as part of the region’s renewable energy strategy. “The opening of this charging hub is a major step forward in our commitment to sustainability and demonstrates the potential of the Humber Freeport region. As a landowner and developer of renewable electricity, we are proud to support Milence in advancing sustainable transport solutions. This development is just the beginning of our net zero ambitions at AHP.”

Able Humber Port spans 351 hectares (867 acres), with 39.4 hectares (97 acres) of quayside space, including a 177.7-hectare (439-acre) designated tax site within the Humber Freeport. The site is primed for further green developments, and Able Group is actively seeking additional tenants and partners aligned with its vision for a sustainable future.

With the launch of Milence’s eHGV charging hub, the UK takes a significant step towards electrifying heavy goods transport—paving the way for cleaner, quieter, and more efficient freight movement nationwide.

